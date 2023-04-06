Stormy Daniels news – live: Piers Morgan to interview adult star

✕ Close Stormy Daniels says she will testify against Donald Trump

Piers Morgan’s interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels will air on TalkTV tonight in the UK (8pm GMT, 3pm ET) and in the US on Fox Nation at 4pm ET, the presenter confirmed earlier.

He describes the interview with pornstar Daniels on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, as “one of the best interviews [he’s] ever done”.

The interview was originally scheduled for last week and was set to be Daniels’s first since Donald Trump’s indictment. However, Daniels postponed the original interview last minute due to “security reasons”.

Daniels made headlines in 2018 when she came forward with an allegation that she had been in a romantic extramarital relationship with the president in 2006, and had been threatened and later bribed to stay quiet.

The former president was arrested this week as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into a $130,000 hush money payment he is accused of making to Daniels 2016 via his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, in exchange for her silence.

Mr Trump has denied the accusations and insisted the money was paid to Mr Cohen to cover unrelated legal expenses.

