Stormy Daniels news – live: Piers Morgan to interview adult star
Adult film star at centre of scandal leading to former president Donald Trump’s historic arrest and arraignment speaks out
Piers Morgan’s interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels will air on TalkTV tonight in the UK (8pm GMT, 3pm ET) and in the US on Fox Nation at 4pm ET, the presenter confirmed earlier.
He describes the interview with pornstar Daniels on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, as “one of the best interviews [he’s] ever done”.
The interview was originally scheduled for last week and was set to be Daniels’s first since Donald Trump’s indictment. However, Daniels postponed the original interview last minute due to “security reasons”.
Daniels made headlines in 2018 when she came forward with an allegation that she had been in a romantic extramarital relationship with the president in 2006, and had been threatened and later bribed to stay quiet.
The former president was arrested this week as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into a $130,000 hush money payment he is accused of making to Daniels 2016 via his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, in exchange for her silence.
Mr Trump has denied the accusations and insisted the money was paid to Mr Cohen to cover unrelated legal expenses.
Rep Jim Jordan issues first subpoena over probe into Manhattan DA
Republican Ohio Rep Jim Jordan has issued his first subpoena in his probe of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, sending one to former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to appear for a deposition.
Melania was glaringly absent from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech, but one former aide explains why
Donald Trump thanked his family for their support in a speech just hours after he was criminally charged in New York – but failed to mention his absent wife Melania.
The former first lady seemingly skipped the high-profile event at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday night, following her notable absence on the indictment trip to New York City.
The glaring omission from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech
What is Melania Trump doing now?
However, Ms Trump “isn’t leaving him”, said her ex-aide and once good friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
“Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial,” she was quoted as saying by Page Six.
“I never expected to see her there. Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor.”
Melania’s former aide reveals why she was missing on Trump arrest day
Former first lady ‘lives in an ivory tower of denial’, says ex-aide
Byron Donalds endorses Trump
Florida Republican Rep Byron Donalds has endorsed Donald Trump for president, just a few weeks after declining to say if he would support him or his home state governor, Ron DeSantis.
Watch: DeSantis disappointed by size of protest crowd
Here’s some background on Ron DeSantis’s trip to Michigan, the “anti-Florida”.
GOP's DeSantis visits Whitmer's Michigan, the 'anti-Florida'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to the northern Michigan community of Midland for a county GOP event Thursday before heading to speak at Hillsdale College
Coming up tonight: Stormy Daniels tells her story
‘We’re getting lots of popcorn!’: Russian media mocks Trump over arrest
Donald Trump’s indictment in New York City has been met with ridicule by state TV in Russia, where hosts have enjoyed themselves by showcasing artwork depicting the former president wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and speculating about future jail time.
Joe Sommerlad has the story.
Russian media mocks Trump over arrest: ‘We’re getting lots of popcorn!’
State TV hosts joke ‘Donald Fredovych’ could be granted asylum in Rostov-on-Don
In a week of firsts...
The New Yorker is using a courtroom sketch for its cover for the first time ever.
Stormy Daniels says she will testify against Donald Trump
Last night on Truth Social
It was a relatively quiet night on Truth Social for Donald Trump.
After his earlier posts claiming that going to court was “an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History” and then gloating that Daniel Kelly of Wisconsin lost his Supreme Court election because he said he didn’t need a Trump endorsement, the former president reposted video clips of favourable coverage from Newsmax, War Room, and Fox News.
He then took a moment to flog his new book, Letters to Trump, before railing against China and the dollar.
China is trying to displace the U.S. Dollar as the NUMBER ONE CURRENCY throughout the World. Unthinkable three years ago! If this happens, and under Biden’s leadership it probably will, this would be the biggest defeat for our Country in its history. We will be reduced to SECOND TIER STATUS. AMAZING. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
No further posts have been made so far this morning.
DeSantis is Michigan for GOP breakfast
Donald Trump’s chief foe in the Republican Party, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is at a GOP breakfast in Midland County, Michigan.
Selina Guevara of NBC News notes that while there are approximately 500 people in attendance, there are also about 100 people outside protesting the governor.
Mr DeSantis opened his remarks by saying “I’m disappointed in the protesters, I was hoping to draw more.”
Clearly a man to unite the nation.
