Stormy Daniels refuses court order to pay Trump’s legal bills: ‘I will go to jail before I pay a penny’

The adult film star recently lost an appeal in her legal battle against the former president

Nathan Place
New York
Tuesday 22 March 2022 14:40
Comments
<p>Stormy Daniels recently lost an appeal in her legal battle against Donald Trump </p>

Stormy Daniels recently lost an appeal in her legal battle against Donald Trump

(AP)

After losing her defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, adult film star Stormy Daniels is refusing a federal court’s order for her to pay the former president’s legal bills.

“I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” Ms Daniels vowed on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in