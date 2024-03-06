✕ Close Donald Trump calls US ‘third-world country’ after Super Tuesday wins

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nikki Haley looks set to drop out of the Republican presidential race despite beating Donald Trump in Vermont’s GOP primary on Super Tuesday, a surprise on what was otherwise a dominant night for the front-runner in which he is projected to have won a further 14 primaries, including such large states as California and Texas.

Sources have since told CNN and The Washington Post that the candidate will suspend her campaign on Wednesday.

Declaring victory at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday night, Mr Trump said: “They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one.

“They tell me the pundits and otherwise that there’s never been one like this... has never been anything so conclusive.”

As it stands, Mr Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate having already chalked up big wins in Iowa, the US Virgin Islands, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho, and Missouri.

President Joe Biden also dominated the Democratic race as expected but there was an upset in the US territory of American Samoa, where he was beaten by little-known entrepreneur Jason Palmer.