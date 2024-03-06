Super Tuesday live – results: Haley expected to quit race after Trump and Biden storm to victory
Follow the latest updates and exit polls on the biggest day in the US presidential primary calendar as Donald Trump and Nikki Haley square off once for the Republican nomination
Donald Trump calls US ‘third-world country’ after Super Tuesday wins
Nikki Haley looks set to drop out of the Republican presidential race despite beating Donald Trump in Vermont’s GOP primary on Super Tuesday, a surprise on what was otherwise a dominant night for the front-runner in which he is projected to have won a further 14 primaries, including such large states as California and Texas.
Sources have since told CNN and The Washington Post that the candidate will suspend her campaign on Wednesday.
Declaring victory at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday night, Mr Trump said: “They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one.
“They tell me the pundits and otherwise that there’s never been one like this... has never been anything so conclusive.”
As it stands, Mr Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate having already chalked up big wins in Iowa, the US Virgin Islands, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho, and Missouri.
President Joe Biden also dominated the Democratic race as expected but there was an upset in the US territory of American Samoa, where he was beaten by little-known entrepreneur Jason Palmer.
What next for Nikki Haley?
The challenger’s campaign was left in the dust by Trump on Tuesday night.
Here’s John Bowden on her brave but futile resistance.
Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump weaknesses as well
The day went badly for the former South Carolina governor – but it wasn’t all good news for the ex-president
Haley will not endorse Trump as she drops out: NYT
The New York Times is reporting that Haley will not endorse Donald Trump when she speaks later, which is consistent with her recent hint that she no longer felt obliged to honour her RNC pledge to back the nominee.
As we await her exit speech later, here’s Katie Hawkinson on her Vermont win last night, which looks to be her second and final primary win.
Nikki Haley wins Vermont Republican primary marking her first Super Tuesday victory
This victory marks the first state primary Nikki Haley has won this cycle, having previously only won Washington, DC
Recap: Trump storms toward Republican nomination as Haley’s Super Tuesday hopes dwindle
If you’re just joining us, this is how things stand on the morning after the night before.
Former president Donald Trump continued his march to the Republican nomination with victories in California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia and a host of other Super Tuesday contests while Nikki Haley picked up a rare victory in Vermont.
The twice-impeached and four-times-indicted ex-president scored a near clean sweep on the most significant primary night of the campaign, trouncing the former South Carolina governor and edging closer to securing the delegates he will need for the Republican nomination.
Republicans held primary contests in 15 states on Super Tuesday – including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia – as well as caucuses in Alaska and Utah.
Super Tuesday typically marks the halfway point in primary contests and the candidates who dominate on typically go on to win the nomination of their party.
Here’s more from Eric Garcia.
Trump storms toward Republican nomination as Haley’s Super Tuesday hopes dwindle
Former president looks to lock down Republican delegates and force his last remaining challenger out of the race
Breaking: Nikki Haley expected to pull out of the Republican presidential race on Wednesday
Despite adding to her Washington DC primary win with a shock in Vermont last night, it looks like it’s game over for Nikki Haley, who appears finally ready to admit defeat after running an impressively dogged campaign against the inevitable.
Sources have told CNN and The Washington Post this morning that the candidate will suspend her campaign on Wednesday.
She will be delivering remarks at around 10am EST (3pm GMT) in Charleston, South Carolina.
We’ll bring you all the latest on that as it happens.
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Emily Maitlis to ‘F*** off’ after she’s asked about ‘Jewish space lasers’ conspiracy theory
I think the headline above pretty much sums up this Super Tuesday exchange between the Georgia populist and the respected former BBC journalist.
MTG is fresh from telling Lord Cameron to “kiss my ass”, of course, so clearly won’t be welcome in Britain any time soon.
Biden admonished again by ‘uncommitted’ campaign in Minnesota
President Biden received another warning about his reluctance to stand up to Israel over Gaza in Minnesota, a week on from the “uncommitted” campaign picking up 100,000 votes in the Michigan Democratic primary, when its organisers had targeted just 10,000.
Fellow Democrat Adam Schiff was also targeted by protesters on the issue as he gave his victory speech in California – and handled it pretty well, all things considered.
Voices: ‘I wrote the Nikki Haley campaign song being trashed all over the internet. How embarrassing'
“As a white, middle-aged, gay New York musician, my voting record is very liberal. The only time I’ve ever voted for a Republican candidate was for New York City mayor Rudi Giuliani. We have all seen how that turned out,” writes Larry Dvoskin for Indy Voices.
“So, when legendary investor Tim Draper asked me to write a song to his lyrics in support of Republican Nikki Haley’s presidential run, I hesitated. Tim, a libertarian iconoclast in the field of finance, was one of the first investors in Hotmail, Twitch, Skype, Coinbase, and even Tesla before Elon Musk. He helped launch companies that are now worth over ten billion dollars. In other words, he has a good track record of knowing what he’s talking about.
“As we all know, Nikki Haley is a fighter and she didn’t fold to Trump like all the other candidates. People who have directly opposed Trump for any reason run a great political risk.
“I didn’t know much about Nikki Haley when the request came through — just that she was the former US Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, and her husband is a major in the National Guard. But I felt strongly that it was good for someone to stand up to Trump, especially a female candidate of color. I also have my own reservations, like many voters from both political parties, about re-electing older past presidents like Biden and Trump. We need younger leaders and a fresh start to bridge the divides in this country.”
I wrote the Nikki Haley campaign song being trashed all over the internet
It is a solid, catchy song, but I only had a day to finish it so perhaps not my most brilliant creation. I figured none of my blue friends had to know about my red gig. And then it got leaked
Trump and Biden storm ahead in delegate count
Here’s how the delegate count now stands in the two races, according to the AP.
In the Republican corner, where 1,215 is needed to win the nomination:
- Donald Trump 947
- Nikki Haley 86
- Other 12
In the Democratic corner, where 1,968 is needed to win the nomination:
- Joe Biden 1,422
- Uncommitted 6
- Other 2
Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump’s weaknesses as well
Nikki Haley’s campaign was left in the dust by Donald Trump’s on Tuesday night in the kind of showing that could severely weaken her ability to press on towards the GOP convention in July.
The former governor of South Carolina was only projected to win one state, Vermont, on Tuesday as her opponent cleaned up with victories in more than a dozen others likely to include the two largest prizes of the night: California and Texas.
Should Haley prevail over the former president in the northeast, it will be with a slim margin of victory eclipsed by the wide gulfs separating her from Trump in every other state.
Her opponent is now in a clear position to secure enough delegates to win the nomination outright within a matter of weeks if not days.
John Bowden has more.
Super Tuesday was bad for Haley. But the results expose Trump weaknesses as well
The day went badly for the former South Carolina governor – but it wasn’t all good news for the ex-president
Biden defeated in American Samoa by 11 votes
The president suffered a minor embarrassment in the US overseas territory – which he also lost to Mike Bloomberg in 2020 and which cannot actually vote in November’s election – by losing to little-known entrepreneur Jason Palmer, who picked up 56 per cent of the vote to Biden’s 44 per cent.
They will split the territory’s six delegates, three apiece.
