A New York Times/Siena College poll has found some 73 per cent of voters believe Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president as it looks increasingly likely November’s election will be a rematch against Donald Trump.

Some 42 per cent of voters believe the former president is also too old for the job, being just four years younger than Mr Biden and raising eyebrows over the weekend with a string of gaffes.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley secured her first victory of the 2024 Republican primary season on Sunday in the District of Columbia, providing her campaign with the sliver of hope it desperately needed.

Ms Haley’s defeat of front-runner Mr Trump marks the first time another GOP candidate has beaten the former president in any contest since 2016 and is the first sign that this year’s primary season will amount to anything more than a further demonstration of his dominance over conservatives.

Her campaign now looks ahead to Super Tuesday and the possibility of peeling off a few states from what is likely to prove yet another huge delegate haul for Mr Trump.