New poll spells trouble for Biden as majority of voters think he’s ‘too old’ to be president: Live
New York Times and Siena College poll shows Trump leading Biden by four points
Related: Republican strategist shuts down Nikki Haley third-party ticket rumours
A New York Times/Siena College poll has found some 73 per cent of voters believe Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president as it looks increasingly likely November’s election will be a rematch against Donald Trump.
Some 42 per cent of voters believe the former president is also too old for the job, being just four years younger than Mr Biden and raising eyebrows over the weekend with a string of gaffes.
Meanwhile, Nikki Haley secured her first victory of the 2024 Republican primary season on Sunday in the District of Columbia, providing her campaign with the sliver of hope it desperately needed.
Ms Haley’s defeat of front-runner Mr Trump marks the first time another GOP candidate has beaten the former president in any contest since 2016 and is the first sign that this year’s primary season will amount to anything more than a further demonstration of his dominance over conservatives.
Her campaign now looks ahead to Super Tuesday and the possibility of peeling off a few states from what is likely to prove yet another huge delegate haul for Mr Trump.
Biden too old to be an effective president, poll shows
A majority of voters – 73 per cent – say that President Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president. Forty-two per cent say the same about former President Donald Trump.
In a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted late last month, 47 per cent of survey respondents strongly agreed with the statement that Mr Biden is too old to be effective, while 26 per cent somewhat agreed. Fourteen per cent somewhat disagreed, and 11 per cent strongly disagreed.
For Mr Trump, 21 per cent strongly agreed that he’s too old, another 21 per cent somewhat agreed, 23 per cent somewhat disagreed, and 32 per cent strongly disagreed.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Majority of voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president, poll shows
Biden, the oldest serving president in US history, is 81, and Trump, the third oldest president in US history, is 77
Super Tuesday: Which races to watch and what you need to know
Joe Sommerlad breaks down what you need to know:
The most important date in the US primary calendar arrives on Tuesday 5 March as voters in 15 states and one territory get their chance to have their say on their preferred candidates for the presidency.
Residents of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia, plus American Samoa, will all be filling out their ballot papers on Super Tuesday.
As it stands, Donald Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee once again in 2024, having already chalked up big wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho and Missouri primaries and had any doubts about his place on ballot papers dispelled by the US Supreme Court, which ruled on Monday that states have no authority to disqualify candidates.
All but one of Mr Trump’s challengers have long since fallen away, with only the well-funded but under-performing ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley still swinging.
Continue reading...
Key races to watch on Super Tuesday
Presidential primaries may not hold many surprises but down-ballot battles promise plenty of drama
State of the Union: White House preps publicity blitz
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and top officials from the White House and Mr Biden’s cabinet will mount a full-scale public relations blitz to promote the Biden administration’s accomplishments and make a case that they should be given another four years to finish the job following his annual State of the Union address to Congress.
Mr Biden is set to deliver his yearly message to Congress on Thursday, two days after the Super Tuesday primary election contests that will, if the results are as expected, set up a November general election rematch with the man he defeated in 2020, former president Donald Trump.
In a statement, White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt said the president would “make the case to continue to build the economy from the bottom up and middle out that has led to record job creation, the strongest economy in the world, increased wages and household wealth, and lower prescription drug and energy costs”.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
White House preps publicity blitz for State of the Union address
Aides to the president hope his annual address to Congress can give his re-election campaign new momentum heading into a rematch with Donald Trump
Watch: Trump falsely accuses Biden of using prosecutors against him
Super Tuesday: When is it, which states are participating and how many delegates are at stake?
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow’s big day on which 15 states and one territory go to the polls, which promises to be make-or-break for Nikki Haley.
What to know about Super Tuesday 2024
All eyes will be on Republican contest between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump after former breathes life into campaign with DC win
Protester grabbed at Jill Biden event after calling for Gaza ceasefire
A protester was violently grabbed and pulled by the crowd at an event with First Lady Jill Biden after they called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Dr Biden spoke in Las Vegas, Nevada and in Tuscon, Arizona on Saturday and it was at the Fox Theatre in Tuscon that multiple protesters were removed from the premises after interrupting her speech, which was primarily about Republican efforts to curb abortion rights.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Protester grabbed by crowd at Jill Biden event after calling for Gaza ceasefire
‘I was really disappointed, when we’re talking about celebrating women, and the importance of women in positions of power, that this topic, of the femicide that is happening in Gaza, wasn’t addressed,’ protester says
Watch: Scarborough lays into Comer over impeachment inquiry
Trump celebrates ‘big win’ after Supreme Court hands him victory
Former president Donald Trump celebrated a personal victory on Monday morning after the Supreme Court overturned Colorado’s decision to remove him from its presidential primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
For months, Mr Trump had been fighting Colorado, as well as other states, for invoking the novel “insurrection clause” to disqualify him from the state’s primary.
The former president was accused of aiding an insurrection through his rhetoric on January 6, 2021.
Ariana Baio has the story:
Trump celebrates ‘big win’ after Supreme Court hands him victory in ballot case
Former president, who may appear on the presidential primary ballots, said the court’s decision was a ‘big win for America’
New poll finds most Americans think Biden too old to be effective as president
Most American voters believe Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president according to a new poll by The New York Times and Siena College.
As many as 73 per cent of registered voters responded as such to the survey, with 61 per cent of those who voted for him in 2020 saying they believe his age will make him ineffective in a second term.
The poll, released on Friday, is the latest in a string of criticisms concerning the president’s advanced age as the 81-year-old seeks re-election in November, squaring up against likely opponent Donald Trump, who is only four years his junior.
Some 42 per cent of voters believe Mr Trump is too old to be commander-in-chief.
“Polling continues to be at odds with how Americans vote, and consistently overestimates Donald Trump while underestimating President Biden,” the president’s campaign communications manager Michael Tyler told Politico.
“Whether it’s in special elections or in the presidential primaries, actual voter behaviour tells us a lot more than any poll does and it tells a very clear story: Joe Biden and Democrats continue to outperform while Donald Trump and the party he leads are weak, cash-strapped, and deeply divided. Our campaign is ignoring the noise and running a strong campaign to win – just like we did in 2020.”
The poll shows Mr Trump has a four percentage point lead over Mr Biden, 48 per cent to 44 per cent.
Were Mr Biden to go up against former UN ambassador Nikki Haley this year, she would beat him 46 to 37 per cent, the poll found.
Harris demands ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza
US vice president Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday that would last for six weeks as she spoke in Selma, Alabama, on the anniversary of the civil rights march later known as “Bloody Sunday”.
“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire – for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” she said, standing with her back to the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Harris also delivered one of the sternest condemnations of Israel’s failure to allow humanitarian aid to citizens of the Gaza Strip from the White House so far, remarks that came after Israel’s military was widely criticised for opening fire as Palestinians gathered at an aid truck carrying flour.
More than 100 Palestinians were killed in the incident, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
“People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane. And our common humanity compels us to act,” Harris said.
“The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses.”
John Bowden reports.
Kamala Harris says there must be an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza
Vice president says pause in fighting ‘for at least six weeks’ needed to save hostages, ensure aid for besieged civilians
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies