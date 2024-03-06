Super Tuesday 2024 results: Biden secures victories as Trump and Haley in close fight in Vermont
Follow the latest updates and exit polls on the biggest day in the US presidential primary calendar as Donald Trump and Nikki Haley square off once for the Republican nomination
Voters in 15 states head to the polls for Super Tuesday
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have swept the Super Tuesday races that have been called so far.
Both Mr Biden and Mr Trump claimed early victories in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.
Super Tuesday is the biggest date in the primary calendar – voters in 16 states and one territory go to the polls.
As it stands, Donald Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate once again, having already chalked up big wins in Iowa, the US Virgin Islands, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho, and Missouri.
Only the well-funded but under-performing ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley remains to challenge him.
Ms Haley and Mr Trump were neck and neck in Vermont as votes were counted on Tuesday night.
She did pick up a much-needed win in Washington DC’s primary on Sunday.
The Democratic contest is even more one-sided, with Mr Biden seemingly set to be his party’s candidate again as he seeks a second term in the White House.
Gaza ceasefire is ‘in hands of Hamas’, says Biden
A ceasefire in Gaza is “in the hands of Hamas,” Joe Biden said as he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, 5 March.
The US president repeated a claim by secretary of state Antony Blinken, who said there is an opportunity for an immediate ceasefire but the responsibility was on the group.
“The Israelis have been cooperating. We need a ceasefire,” Mr Biden said.
Hamas has said: “It is now in the hands of the Americans, if they are serious about achieving a ceasefire before Ramadan, to exercise enough pressure on the Israelis.”
Trump projected to win states where he was initially removed from ballot
Donald Trump is projected to win the Republican nomination for president in Colorado and Maine, where a state supreme court and top elections official, respectively, disqualified him for the presidency under the scope of the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from public office.
His victories in those states came just one day after the US Supreme Court ruled that only Congress, not individual states, has the authority to disqualify insurrectionists in federal elections, marking a reversal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s landmark decision that found Mr Trump ineligible for office for his actions on January 6.
The Supreme Court’s decision was unanimous, but the ruling did not include any discussion on the central premise of the decisions in Maine and Colorado, which found that Mr Trump “engaged in insurrection” by fuelling a mob that stormed the US Capitol.
The high court’s three liberal justices sharply disagreed that only Congress can act, writing that the court’s conservative majority were attempting “to insulate all alleged insurrectionists from future challenges to their holding federal office.” The conservative majority effectively determined that an insurrectionist candidate could run for and be elected to office as long as they have the support of the controlling political party in Congress, the liberal justices argued.
Trump storms toward Republican nomination as Haley’s Super Tuesday hopes dwindle
Former president Donald Trump continued his march to the Republican nomination with victories in North Carolina, Virginia and a host of other Super Tuesday contests.
The twice-impeached and four-times-indicted former president cruised to victory in Texas, Virginia, Colorado, Arkansas and North Carolina, trouncing former South Carolina Governor governor Nikki Haley. The contests also come as states including California wait to be called.
Republicans held primary contests in 15 states on Super Tuesday – including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia – as well as caucuses in Alaska and Utah. Super Tuesday typically marks the halfway point in primary contests and candidates who dominate on Super Tuesday typically go on to win the nomination of their party.
Super Tuesday puts up 865 delegates up for grabs, with the biggest states being Texas at 161 delegates and California with 122 delegates. The nominee for the Republican Party needs 1,215 delegates. So far, Mr Trump has won every contest in the GOP primary, losing only the District of Columbia, which Ms Haley won.
Mr Trump’s victories come as some polling shows him beating President Joe Biden. A New York Times/Siena College survey released this weekend showed Mr Trump beating Mr Biden handily. Mr Trump handily beats Vice President Kamala Harris in the same survey.
In addition to Mr Trump’s personal victories, lower-ballot candidates also showed his influence. In North Carolina, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson – a hard-right Maga Republican who has made a series of homophobic and antisemitic remarks – won the Republican nomination for governor in a state Mr Trump won.
Trump wins Minnesota
Donald Trump will win the Republican primary in Minnesota, AP projects.
Biden wins Minnesota
Joe Biden will win the Democratic primary in Minnesota, AP projects.
Trump wins Colorado
Donald Trump will win the Republican primary in Colorado, AP projects.
Biden wins Colorado
Joe Biden wins the Democratic primary in Colorado, AP projects.
Trump and Biden win Arkansas
Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win their respective primaries in Arkansas, AP projects.
Texas results: Trump, Biden, and Cruz win
Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump won their respective primaries in Texas.
Meanwhile, Sen Ted Cruz won his primary to run for re-election in the state in the autumn.
Conspiracy theorist with a history of Holocaust denialism becomes nominee for governor
North Carolina Lt Governor Mark Robinson is the Republican nominee for the state’s next governor, according to preliminary reporting from the Associated Press.
He will face Democratic nominee and current state attorney general Josh Stein in a state that Donald Trump only narrowly won in 2020. The candidates will compete in November to replace term-limited Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.
Robinson – a conspiracy theorist with a history of Holocaust denialism and sexist, anti-Islam and anti-transgender remarks – has recently vowed to make abortion illegal and arrest trans people for using bathrooms consistent with their gender. He has called LGBT+ people “filth” and suggested trans people should “find a corner outside somewhere to go.” If he wins in November, the state would have a Republican-led “trifecta” with GOP leadership in the state House and Senate and the governor’s office, giving Republicans wider latitude to pass legislation that has repeatedly faced Governor Cooper’s roadblocks.
Over the weekend, Trump endorsed Robinson as “Martin Luther King on steroids.”
