Super Tuesday 2024: Live updates and results as Trump and Haley vie for Republican nomination
Voters in 15 states head to the polls for Super Tuesday
Super Tuesday, the biggest date in the US presidential primary calendar, has arrived and promises to have a decisive impact on the respective Republican and Democratic races as voters in 16 states and one territory — American Samoa — go to the polls.
As it stands, Donald Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate once again in 2024, having already chalked up big wins in the Iowa, US Virgin Islands and North Dakota caucuses and the New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho and Missouri primaries.
Only the well-funded but under-performing ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley remains to challenge him.
She did pick up a much-needed win in Washington DC’s primary on Sunday but whether that will be enough to finally put some momentum behind her campaign is unclear.
The Democratic contest is even more one-sided, with President Joe Biden seemingly set to be his party’s candidate again as he seeks a second term in the White House.
Key races are also taking place for House and Senate seats in California, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and North Carolina, among others, with the latter state also choosing nominees to succeed the state’s term-limited Democratic governor.
President Joe Biden wins in Iowa
President Joe Biden notched his first Super Tuesday win in Iowa.
You’d be forgiven for being surprised to see Iowa results on Super Tuesday. The state is legendary for kicking off the presidential campaign every four years with its famed caucuses. But Democrats changed the process in Iowa after a meltdown in releasing results in 2020.
The trouble prompted the national party to reshuffle the election calendar this year with a goal of emphasizing more diverse states. That left Iowa Democrats sending ballots in the mail, with results released on Tuesday.
Republicans moved forward with the traditional caucuses in January with Trump posting a dominant, nearly 30 percentage point win over his closest rivals.
Inside the battle for Dianne Feinstein’s California Senate seat
In the wake of Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death, the race to replace her seat has come down to three Democratic Representatives and two Republicans, one of them a former baseball star — with voters deciding which pair of candidates will proceed to the November ballot on Tuesday.
This race comes after Senator Laphonza Butler, who took over Ms Feinstein’s seat, decided against running for the full term. The state’s Senate primary race, set to happen on Super Tuesday, will determine which two candidates will advance to the November election. Voters will see all candidates on the same ballot, regardless of party.
The candidates include Democrats Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee, all currently serving in Congress, and Republican Steve Garvey, a former major league baseball player. Businessman and attorney Eric Early is also standing as a Republican.
Katie Hawkinson reports:
Representative Adam Schiff is best known for his leading role in the first impeachment of Donald Trump
Exit polls: Who identifies as Maga?
CNN has published the results of the first exit polls in Super Tuesday’s primaries in North Carolina and Virginia.
According to polling, approximately 40 per cent of primary voters in North Carolina describe themselves as part of the Make America Great Again movement, as do approximately one-third of primary voters in Virginia.
The corresponding numbers for other primary states are 46 per cent in Iowa, 41 per cent in South Carolina, and approximately one-third in New Hampshire.
In addition, nearly two-thirds of Republican North Carolina primary voters say they would still consider Donald Trump fit for the presidency if he was convicted of a crime. In Virginia, the figure was just over half.
Analysis: The future of both parties will be defined on Super Tuesday — but not by the presidential contest
Eric Garcia gives his take on today’s elections:
We’re finally here! Super Tuesday, the March Madness of presidential primaries. Except in this case, we know that Donald Trump and Joe Biden – the respective number one seeds in their parties – will win the whole thing. Tonight, 15 states, and American Samoa, will hold their primaries.
Despite Nikki Haley’s insistence that she is in the race to win it, she will face an avalanche of closed-primary states such as California and Oklahoma and states with heavy Maga contingents like Texas, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas. On the Democratic side, while some states have “uncommitted” on their ballot, don’t expect as high numbers as Michigan saw as a protest against Joe Biden’s support for Israel.
Regardless of how November turns out, the 2024 campaign will almost certainly be the final campaign for Trump, 77, and Biden, 81. Both men have made their marks on their parties: Biden as a Senator for 36 years, a vice president and now president; while Trump harnessed the power of white grievance about immigration to take over the Republican Party and in turn made it more attractive to non-college-educated voters white and non-white alike.
But either way, both men will soon exit the political arena and elected officials in their parties will either stay on the trail they blazed or move in a different direction. These are the three major races to watch on Super Tuesday that could dictate the future of the Republican and Democratic Parties.
Super Tuesday defines both parties’ future — but not on the presidential level
An ultra-Maga candidate for governor in California, a chance to take on Ted Cruz in Texas and a potential lockout for progressives in California all hang in the balance on Super Tuesday. Who needs a presidential race?
Navalny's widow invited as Biden's guest to State of the Union
Andrew Feinberg reports from the White House:
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to be their guest at Thursday’s State of the Union address, the White House has said.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday told reporters the invitation had been extended to Ms Navalnaya, but said the Russian opposition figure will not be in First Lady Jill Biden’s box above the House floor when Mr Biden addresses Congress on Thursday
Yulia Navalnaya will not be in attendance when President Biden delivers his annual message to Congress on Thursday
