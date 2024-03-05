✕ Close Super Tuesday explained

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Super Tuesday, the biggest date in the US presidential primary calendar, has arrived and promises to have a decisive impact on the respective Republican and Democratic races as voters in 15 states and one territory go to the polls.

As it stands, Donald Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate once again in 2024, having already chalked up big wins in the Iowa, US Virgin Islands and North Dakota caucuses and the New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho and Missouri primaries.

Only the well-funded but under-performing ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley remains to challenge him.

She did pick up a much-needed win in Washington DC’s primary on Sunday but whether that will be enough to finally put some momentum behind her campaign remains to be seen.

The Democratic contest is even more one-sided, with President Joe Biden seemingly nailed-on to be his party’s candidate again as he seeks a second term in the White House.

Key races are also taking places for House and Senate seats in states like California, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and North Carolina, with the latter state also choosing its nominees to succeed the state’s term-limited Democratic governor.