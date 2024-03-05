Super Tuesday 2024 live: Voters in 15 states head to the polls in America’s biggest primary day
Follow the latest updates on the key date in the US presidential primary calendar as Donald Trump and Nikki Haley square off once more in pursuit of the Republican nomination
Super Tuesday, the biggest date in the US presidential primary calendar, has arrived and promises to have a decisive impact on the respective Republican and Democratic races as voters in 15 states and one territory go to the polls.
As it stands, Donald Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate once again in 2024, having already chalked up big wins in the Iowa, US Virgin Islands and North Dakota caucuses and the New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho and Missouri primaries.
Only the well-funded but under-performing ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley remains to challenge him.
She did pick up a much-needed win in Washington DC’s primary on Sunday but whether that will be enough to finally put some momentum behind her campaign remains to be seen.
The Democratic contest is even more one-sided, with President Joe Biden seemingly nailed-on to be his party’s candidate again as he seeks a second term in the White House.
Key races are also taking places for House and Senate seats in states like California, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and North Carolina, with the latter state also choosing its nominees to succeed the state’s term-limited Democratic governor.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Super Tuesday, the biggest date in the US presidential primary calendar, on which 15 states and one territory go to the polls.
Voters in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will all be casting their votes for the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees, with American Samoa also joining the party.
Super Tuesday could prove make-or-break for GOP challenger Nikki Haley as Donald Trump looks to cement his place as the front-runner to be their party’s 2024 nominee.
Anything other than a huge upset today would see him set up an unpopular but increasingly inevitable rematch with Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term in the White House despite concerns about his age and consistently poor polling.
We will bring you all the very latest updates as the big day unfolds.
