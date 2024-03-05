✕ Close Related: Republican strategist shuts down Nikki Haley third-party ticket rumours

Super Tuesday, the most important date in the US primary calendar, is almost upon us as voters in 15 states and one territory get their chance to have their say on their preferred candidates for the presidency.

Residents of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia, plus American Samoa, will all be filling out their ballot papers.

As it stands, Donald Trump looks all but certain to be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee once again in 2024, having already chalked up big wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho and Missouri.

All but one of Mr Trump’s challengers have long since fallen away, with only the well-funded but underperforming ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley still swinging having won the District of Columbia primary on Sunday.

The Democratic contest is even more one-sided, with President Joe Biden to be his party’s candidate, despite concerns about his advanced age and consistently poor polling.

But the presidential race is not the only contest voters will be weighing in on and some of the down-ballot races are likely to prove far more nail-biting.