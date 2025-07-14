Supreme Court gives Trump go-ahead to gut Department of Education
Trump has sought to dismantle the Department of Education by gutting the decades-old federal agency
The Trump administration may move forward with firing hundreds of employees in the Department of Education as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle the agency, the U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday.
In a brief order, justices reversed a Massachusetts judge’s decision that prevented the administration from firing more than 1,300 employees in the decades-old agency.
As is typical for an order on the emergency docket, justices did not provide a reason for their decision.
The three liberal justices of the court dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor scolding the majority, made up of the conservative wing of the court, for lifting the order.
“Lifting the District Court’s injunction will unleash untold harm, delaying or denying educational opportunities and leaving students to suffer from discrimination, sexual assault, and other civil rights violations without the federal resources Congress intended,” Sotomayor wrote.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
