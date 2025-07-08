Supreme Court paves path for Trump’s mass federal layoffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration can move forward with its plan to dramatically downsize the federal workforce, the U.S. Supreme Court said in an order on Tuesday.

In an unsigned order, the justices lifted a lower court order that temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s plans to fire thousands of federal workers.

Two liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said in the order that they were not ruling on the actual plans for downsizing; rather, they were just allowing the administration to move forward with its plan to direct agencies to create reorganization plans.

In February, Trump ordered federal agencies to plan for reorganizations and downsizing as part of his effort to slash the federal workforce and budget.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union representing federal workers, sued the administration along with a coalition of 11 nonprofit organizations, six local governments, and 21 agencies, saying the president did not have the authority to dismantle federal agencies. Only Congress can take away agencies it has established.

The US Supreme said the Trump administration could move forward with its mass downsizing plan, for now ( REUTERS )

In May, a federal judge in California agreed with the argument, saying the administration needed to seek congressional approval because it would be impacting appropriated funds.

But it appeared Supreme Court justices believes that argument was made too soon.

Sotomayor said she agreed with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the only justice who dissented in a 15-page opinion, that Trump “cannot restructure federal agencies in a manner inconsistent with congressional mandates.”

However, she said, the administration was only asking the court to allow it to continue with downsizing while litigation continued by directing agencies to plan for reductions in force – which Sotomayor said was “consistent with applicable law.”

Jackson said differently, calling the decision “not only truly unfortunate but also hubristic and senseless.”

“Lower court judges have their fingers on the pulse of what is happening on the ground and are indisputably best positioned to determine the relevant facts—including those that underlie fair assessments of the merits, harms, and equities,” Jackson wrote, arguing that Trump is attempted to “fundamentally restructure the federal government.”

The Trump administration has railed against lower court judges, calling them “rogue” and believing they are blatantly violating statute by refusing to allow the president to do whatever he wants. They have consistently turned to the Supreme Court for help.

The ruling is the latest win for the Trump administration in a term defined by the court’s willingness to side with the president as he implements an unprecedented number of executive orders to expand his power.

The American Federation of Government Employees and coalition condemned the court’s order on Tuesday, calling it a “serious blow” to democracy.

“Today’s decision has dealt a serious blow to our democracy and puts services that the American people rely on in grave jeopardy. This decision does not change the simple and clear fact that reorganizing government functions and laying off federal workers en masse haphazardly without any congressional approval is not allowed by our Constitution.”