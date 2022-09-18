Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department to stop teachers ‘brainwashing’ children
The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made bizarre threat at Donald Trump’s Ohio rally
Related video: Biden calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘what’s her name’
Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to “defund” the Department of Education to prevent teachers from “brainwashing” American children.
The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made the bizarre threat as she warmed up the crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night.
Mr Trump is visiting the state to support Republican candidate for US Senate, J D Vance, who is involved in a tight race with Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, as well as Congressman Jim Jordan.
“If the government wants to replace parents and brainwash children, you know what, we will just defund the Department of Education,” she said,
In an earlier post on Truth Social, Mr Trump called the event a “sold out juggernaut” and claimed that without his rallies and endorsements, most candidates such as Vance would lose.
During her speech, the QAnon supporting congresswoman called the one-term president the “one true leader of the Republican Party.”
“He’s the one we elected in 2016,” the Georgia representative said. “And the one we re-elected in 2020, who won the election by the way.”
“And the one we will make our next president of the United States of America,” Ms Greene added.
Mr Trump has not officially announced his candidacy but has repeatedly hinted that he will run for the White House again in 2024.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies