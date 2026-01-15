Ted Cruz warns Trump might ‘nuke Denmark’ if he becomes president in resurfaced clip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As international alarm grows over the Trump administration’s intention to “conquer” Greenland, a 2016 clip of Ted Cruz warning that Donald Trump could “nuke Denmark” has resurfaced.

The clip, in which Cruz questions Trump’s judgement, is circulating amid growing tensions between the White House and Denmark, after Trump signalled his desire to seize the territory, saying “anything less” than full U.S. control “is unacceptable”.

The video was filmed during the race to secure the Republican nomination as presidential candidate.

Speaking about Trump, Cruz says: “We need someone with the judgement and the temperament to keep this country safe. I don’t know anyone who would be comfortable with someone who behaves this way having his finger on the button.

“We’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would have nuked Denmark. That’s not the temperament of a leader to keep this country safe.”

open image in gallery Ted Cruz, pictured with Donald Trump in the Oval Office in December, previously raised concerns about the now-president’s temperament ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Ten years later, with Trump now in his second presidential term and having just launched a major military operation to remove the president of Venezuela, Cruz’s concerns are seen in a new light.

Following a high-stakes meeting with officials from Denmark and Greenland Wednesday, Trump reasserted that the U.S. needs Greenland and that Denmark cannot be trusted to safeguard its overseas territory.

"We really need it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after the meeting. “Greenland is very important for the national security, including of Denmark.”

“The problem is there’s not a thing that Denmark can do about it if Russia or China wants to occupy Greenland, but there’s everything we can do. You found that out last week with Venezuela,” he added.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt, arrived at the White House on Wednesday for the highly anticipated talks with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but afterwards said there remained a "fundamental disagreement" over Greenland.

Rasmussen said that it was “clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland”.

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with officials from Denmark and Greenland Wednesday ( AFP/Getty )

Trump’s position has sparked resistance across Europe, with the European commissioner Andrius Kubilius warning that a U.S. takeover would spell the “end of Nato”.

In Copenhagen, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced a stepped-up military presence in the Arctic “in close cooperation with our allies”, calling it a necessity in a security environment in which “no one can predict what will happen tomorrow”.

“This means that from today and in the coming time there will be an increased military presence in and around Greenland of aircraft, ships and soldiers, including from other NATO allies,” Poulsen said.

Troops from several European countries, including France, Germany, Norway and Sweden, are arriving in Greenland to help boost the Arctic island's security.

On Wednesday, French president Emmanuel Macron was quick to show support for his European allies: “We do not underestimate statements on Greenland. If the sovereignty of a European country and ally were to be affected, the knock-on effects would be unprecedented.

“France is monitoring the situation very closely and will act in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty.”

open image in gallery Trump insists the U.S. needs Greenland for strategic reasons ( NSIDC )

Before the talks, Vance warned leaders they should take Trump “seriously” in his ambition to acquire the territory.

“What we’re asking our European friends to do is to take the security of that land mass more seriously, because if they’re not, the United States is going to have to do something about it,” he said.

On Wednesday Trump said U.S. control of the Arctic landmass was “vital for the Golden Dome that we are building”.

“Nato should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!” he said in a Truth Social post.

He added: “Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent – Not even close!”

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday after the White House talks, Rasmussen rejected both a military takeover and the potential purchase of the island by the U.S.

Asked if he thinks the U.S. will invade, he replied: “No, at least I do not hope so, because, I mean, that would be the end of NATO.”

Rasmussen said Greenlanders were unlikely to vote for U.S. rule even if financial incentives were offered “because I think there's no way that the U.S. will pay for a Scandinavian welfare system in Greenland, honestly speaking.”

“You haven't introduced a Scandinavian welfare system in your own country,” he added.