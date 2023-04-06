Tennessee GOP expels first of three Democrats who backed gun control protests

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In a decision unprecedented in state history, Republicans in Tennessee have expelled one of three Democratic lawmakers who joined in a public protest at the state capitol calling for gun control measures in the week after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville.

State House lawmakers voted 72-25 to remove Rep Justin Jones, part of a trio of lawmakers who stood on the floor of the state House of Representatives, gave speeches, and joined in chants from protesters present in the House gallery last Thursday.

Ahead of his expulsion, Rep Jones defended his choice to join in with the protesters, saying he had repeatedly been denied the chance to speak out on the House floor and felt he needed to give his constituents a voice nonetheless.

“I was standing for those young people, those young people many of whom come from my district, many of whom can’t even vote yet, many of whom are disenfranchised, all of whom are terrified by the continued trend of mass shootings plaguing our state and plaguing this nation,” he said during an impassioned speech.

The Nashville Democrat also pushed back against criticisms from Republican Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton that the protest was equivalent to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

“I was shocked to have the Speaker of House condemn mothers and grandmothers and children and concerned clergy, lie on them, and say they were insurrectionists,” Rep Jones said. “At no point was there violence. At no point did we encourage violence. In fact what we were doing was calling for the end of gun violence that is terrorizing our children day after day after day, and all we offer are moments of silence.”

The GOP supermajority is likely to vote on Thursday to expel Democratic Reps Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson, the other two lawmakers who joined in the floor protest, and is currently debating Rep Johnson’s fate.

Fellow Democrats rallied to the defence of the three representatives on the chopping block, calling the expulsions undemocratic because they silenced lawmakers and, by proxy, their constituents.

“I think it scares people in this room that he [Justin Jones] can speak to the people and speak for the people, in a way that many of us in this room can’t. I urge you not to vote to expel. We need his voice,” Bob Freeman, a Nashville Democrat, argued. “We cannot silence those people.”

During debate surrounding Mr Jones’s expulsion, Representative Gino Bulso, a Republican from Brentwood, defended the removal process, calling it an appropriate response to the “mutiny” that was the floor protest.

“What we’re doing today is upholding our constitution,” he said. “We are protecting the integrity of this body.”

Earlier in the day, the trio of Democrats received a rapturous welcome outside the capitol chamber from protesters who have been calling for new gun laws after the Covenant shooting.

More follows ...