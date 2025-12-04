Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Texas can use Trump-backed congressional map in midterms following Supreme Court ruling

The state launched a redistricting arms race that could add up to five new GOP seats in the House

Alex Woodward
in New York
Thursday 04 December 2025 23:37 GMT
Comments
Related video: Newsom blasts Trump as he launches California redistricting fight back

The Supreme Court will let Texas use a new congressional map in next year’s crucial midterm elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress.

A redistricting war among states to maximize Republican victories in a Donald Trump-backed campaign to maintain control of Congress got a significant boost from the nation’s highest court Thursday, with the court’s conservative majority agreeing to temporarily block a lower-court order that found the map unlawful.

The map will remain in play while a legal challenge continues.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

In August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved a map drawn up by Texas Republicans that is expected to add up to five GOP seats in the House of Representatives, a move that sparked an arms race and legal battles among Republicans and Democrats across the country to reshape their states’ political boundaries ahead of 2026 elections.

This is a developing story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in