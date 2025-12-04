Texas can use Trump-backed congressional map in midterms following Supreme Court ruling
The state launched a redistricting arms race that could add up to five new GOP seats in the House
The Supreme Court will let Texas use a new congressional map in next year’s crucial midterm elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress.
A redistricting war among states to maximize Republican victories in a Donald Trump-backed campaign to maintain control of Congress got a significant boost from the nation’s highest court Thursday, with the court’s conservative majority agreeing to temporarily block a lower-court order that found the map unlawful.
The map will remain in play while a legal challenge continues.
The court’s three liberal justices dissented.
In August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved a map drawn up by Texas Republicans that is expected to add up to five GOP seats in the House of Representatives, a move that sparked an arms race and legal battles among Republicans and Democrats across the country to reshape their states’ political boundaries ahead of 2026 elections.
This is a developing story
