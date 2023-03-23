Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of the House Energy and Commerce committee signaled their hostility towards TikTok and other Chinese companies on Thursday as the panel’s GOP majority accused the Los Angeles-based company of being un-American.

The attack was led by the committee’s Republican majority, empowered by their November takeover of the lower chamber and eager to capitalise on what little political momentum they have (thanks to a narrow defeat of the Democrats) with a new harder-than-ever line against China and its ruling Communist Party.

Chairwoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers began the committee’s bashing of the company with an opening statement accusing the app, which is banned in China, of being used for “control”, “surveillance”, and “manipulation” of Americans, including children.

Her remarks followed a statement from the company’s CEO, who touted the US headquartering of the company and efforts to bring all data stored by the app onto servers governed by US data law.

“We do not trust TikTok will ever embrace American values—values for freedom, human rights and innovation,” she said as the hearing commenced.

Ms McMorris-Rodgers added: “TikTok is a weapon by the Chinese Communist Party to spy on you, manipulate what you see and exploit for future generations.”

The Republican chair concluded by warning that a data privacy bill was necessary to prevent other companies from following TikTok’s model in the future. Republicans and some Democrats believe that the company can be used by agents of China’s government to spy on US citizens, including journalists and potentially members of government who use the app. TikTok and Bytedance, the app’s parent company, strongly dispute this in public statements.

However, on Thursday, Ms McMorris-Rodgers drilled down on whether TikTok’s CEO could say with certainty that his company’s product has never been used to spy on American journalists or boost content that spread supportive messages about China’s government. She used the concept of the debate over the governance and sovereignty of Taiwan as an example.

Can you say for sure, the chair inquired, that China’s government “cannot use your company, or its divisions, to [boost] content to promote pro-CCP messages for an act of aggression against Taiwan?”

Shou Zi Chew replied that TikTok does not promote such content, though Ms McMorris-Rodgers noted that he could not guarantee that it had never happened. A similar exchange occurred over the issue of spying on journalists, which Mr Chew also declined to commit to saying had never happened.

At least one Republican member however exhibited the jaw-dropping ignorance that many members of Congress have similarly shown on the issue of technology and social media in the past. Rep Richard Hudson, a Republican from North Carolina, used part of his limited question time to ask whether the app “access[es] the home WiFi network” of users. Obviously, like any app that connects to the internet, TikTok can use home WiFi networks, or any other kind of WiFi network; it can also be accessed via cellular data plans.

Thursday’s hearing was a clear political bruising for the company, whose CEO headed to Capitol Hill this week with even fewer allies than other social media giants like Facebook and Twitter enjoy and saw no friendly faces on the Energy and Commerce committee.

It signifies a hard path ahead for TikTok, which is facing the prospect of seeing legislation passed that is specifically engineered to allow the US Department of Commerce to ban it from conducting transactions on US soil, or on servers governed by US data laws. A handful of progressive Democrats have signed on to the effort to prevent a ban, but none were present at the hearing today and their number is, at present, not enough to stop such legislation from passing the House.

A ban on TikTok was already attempted during the Trump administration under existing law, but it was never implemented due to a court challenge.

Most worryingly for the company’s executives, the White House issued a statement last week congratulating a bipartisan group of senators behind the ban legislation in the upper chamber, and stated that President Joe Biden would sign the bill if it reached his desk. Signing it would not ban the app outright, but immediately give the Commerce Department permission to do so, or to take lesser enforcement measures against the company.

More follows...