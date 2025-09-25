Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has announced that Chinese president Xi Jinping has approved a proposed deal that will put TikTok under U.S. ownership, and reportedly value the business at $14 billion.

The president signed an executive order Thursday, declaring that the deal – which has qualified to meet national security concerns – would allow the social media app to continue to operate in the U.S.

It comes after former president Joe Biden signed legislation last year calling for China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok’s assets to an American company by early this year or face a nationwide ban.

Trump has repeatedly signed orders that have allowed TikTok to keep operating in the U.S. as his administration attempted to reach an agreement for the sale of the social media company.

Under the terms of the deal, a new joint-venture company will oversee TikTok’s U.S. business, with ByteDance retaining less than a 20 percent stake. Tech giant Oracle, Silver Lake and the MGX investment fund will control roughly 45 percent.

Further details of the investors and specific businesses are set to follow, though Dell CEO Michael Dell and media mogul Rupert Murdoch were mentioned at Thursday’s briefing.

Asked whether the platform would now recommend more MAGA-related content, Trump replied “I always like MAGA-related. If I could, I’d make it a hundred percent MAGA related.

“If I could make it one hundred percent MAGA, I would. But it’s not going to work out that way unfortunately. No, everyone's going to be treated fairly."

News of the new deal comes after a report from the Pew Research Center, published Thursday, found that around 43 percent of U.S. adults under the age of 30 say they regularly get news from TikTok, higher than any other social media app including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

More follows ...