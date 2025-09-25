Trump issues order paving way for China’s sale of TikTok to US group headed by Ellison-Dell-Murdoch
The president signed an executive order Thursday, declaring that the deal – which has qualified to meet national security concerns – would allow the social media app to continue to operate in the U.S.
Donald Trump has announced that Chinese president Xi Jinping has approved a proposed deal that will put TikTok under U.S. ownership, and reportedly value the business at $14 billion.
The president signed an executive order Thursday, declaring that the deal – which has qualified to meet national security concerns – would allow the social media app to continue to operate in the U.S.
It comes after former president Joe Biden signed legislation last year calling for China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok’s assets to an American company by early this year or face a nationwide ban.
Trump has repeatedly signed orders that have allowed TikTok to keep operating in the U.S. as his administration attempted to reach an agreement for the sale of the social media company.
Under the terms of the deal, a new joint-venture company will oversee TikTok’s U.S. business, with ByteDance retaining less than a 20 percent stake. Tech giant Oracle, Silver Lake and the MGX investment fund will control roughly 45 percent.
Further details of the investors and specific businesses are set to follow, though Dell CEO Michael Dell and media mogul Rupert Murdoch were mentioned at Thursday’s briefing.
Asked whether the platform would now recommend more MAGA-related content, Trump replied “I always like MAGA-related. If I could, I’d make it a hundred percent MAGA related.
“If I could make it one hundred percent MAGA, I would. But it’s not going to work out that way unfortunately. No, everyone's going to be treated fairly."
News of the new deal comes after a report from the Pew Research Center, published Thursday, found that around 43 percent of U.S. adults under the age of 30 say they regularly get news from TikTok, higher than any other social media app including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
More follows ...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments