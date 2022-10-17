JD Vance dodges on whether Trump should comply with Jan 6 subpoena

Ohio Senate debate – live: JD Vance dodges on whether Trump should comply with Jan 6 panel subpoena
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion
Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.
The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in the belief they can win the race despite the state trending more conservative.
Meanwhile, Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.
Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He said he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.
His remarks come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule an empty podium.
Meanwhile, Mr Walker’s fellow Georgian Majorie Taylor Greene used a debate to condemn the Democrats as the party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.
Kemp doesn’t regret appointing Kelly Loeffler to Senate. after she lost to Raphael Warnock
Brian Kemp said he does not regret appointing Republican Kelly Loeffler to the US Senate. She lost in the 2020 election to Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock, who won alongside fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff, giving the state to Democrats and handing the party narrow control of Congress.
Instead, Mr Kemp blamed the GOP’s ground game and turnout.
Stacey Abrams deflects when asked if she will accept the election results
Stacey Abrams deflected in a debate Monday evening when asked about whether she would accept the results of Georgia’s governor’s race in November after she did not concede in 2018’s election.
Debate moderator Greg Bluestein asked Ms Abrams about her non-concession in 2018 and whether she would commit to accepting the outcome of the vote and what it shows.
Ms Abrams said that in 2018, she acknowledged that Governor Brian Kemp had won the election. At the time, Mr Kemp served as secretary of state, Georgia’s top elections officer.
JD Vance dodges on whether Trump should comply with Jan 6 subpoena
Ohio Republican Senate nominee dodged when asked whether former president Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.
“I’m not going to pretend to give the president legal advice,” Mr Vance said, adding that it would probably be “enlightening” testimony from the former president.
Kemp tries to tie Abrams to ‘defund the police'
After Mr Kemp asked if any law enforcement agencies have endorsed her, Ms Abrams fired back: “Unlike you, I don’t have the luxury of relying on slogans to describe my position on public safety.”
Despite the “defund the police” mantra among GOP officials aimed at Democrats this cycle, more than 83 per cent of US law enforcement agencies are spending more this year than in 2019.
Abrams says ‘I will always acknowledge the outcome of elections’ as Kemp hits her on 2018 election
Tonight’s debate is a bit of a rematch from 2018, after which Ms Abrams did not formally concede but ended her campaign alleging unfair election practises and voter suppression.
In office as governor, Mr Kemp signed a sweeping restrictive elections bill into law, joining a nationwide Republican-led campaign to roll back ballot access.
“I will always acknowledge the outcome of elections,” Ms Abrams said. “I will never deny access.”
Mr Kemp said the bill makes it “easy to vote and hard to cheat” in the state, a familiar GOP refrain in support of restrictive voting laws.
Tim Ryan hits JD Vance over attacks against Pelosi
Tim Ryan opened up his performance in Monday’s Ohio US Senate debate by slamming his opponent, JD Vance, for his incessant attacks attempting to tie him to Nancy Pelosi or other DC Democrats.
“If you want to run against Nancy Pelosi, move back to San Francisco and run against Nancy Pelosi,” he told Mr Vance.
JD Vance says Trump’s ‘kissing my ass’ line was a joke
JD Vance says that Donald Trump claiming that the Ohio Senate candidate was “kissing” his “a**” because he wanted the former president’s support so much amounted to a simple joke, adding that he knows Mr Trump well and recognised the humour in the remark.
JD Vance and Tim Ryan debate begins
The Ohio Senate debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan has begun. It’s expected to last for about one hour. Follow along for live updates.
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp debate to begin
A debate between Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Brian Kemp will start in a just a moment as the candidates make their case for who should be the governor of Georgia.
Herschel Walker acknowledges giving check to ex but claims not to know if it was for abortion
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in an interview with NBC News that he did indeed send a check to his ex-girlfriend but denied that it was to pay for an abortion.
NBC News’s Kristen Welker showed an image of the $700 check that he reportedly gave an ex-girlfriend. The network spoke with the woman who purported to be Mr Walker’s ex-girlfriend and provided a copy of the check and a receipt from the medical centre in Georgia.
Eric Garcia reports.
Herschel Walker says he wrote check to ex but doesn’t know if it was for abortion
The Republican Senate nominee says that ‘I have no idea what that can be for’
