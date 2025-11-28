Walz hits back at Trump with four-word taunt after president’s mental health slur
The president took shots at Minnesota governor Tim Walz - among others - in a Thanksgiving diatribe
Governor Tim Walz has hit back at Donald Trump after the president used a mental health slur against him in a Thanksgiving rant.
Trump’s post began by telling Americans to have a happy Thanksgiving but then segued into a series of attacks, against the politically correct, migrants, refugees and eventually Walz.
The president using a slur that criticised the former Democratic vice-presidential candidate’s decision-making abilities. “Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both,” he added, before he turned his attention to frequent MAGA target Ilhan Omar.
Walz turned the attention back to Trump’s own mental acuity with his brief clap-back.
Posting a screenshot of Trump’s rant to his X account, Kamala Harris’ former running mate responding with “release the MRI results” in reference to the president’s recent test.
Earlier in November, Trump said he received a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam as part of his recent physical, saying it was “very standard”.
“Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people get it … I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor,” Trump said to reporters at the time.
Trump has been dogged with questions about his health since his return to office earlier this year. Pictures of the 79 year-old have appeared show bruising on the back of his hand and he was checked for “mild swelling” in his legs during the summer.
The president insists he is a picture of health, a claim he repeated in a Truth Social post this week.
“There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (“That was aced”) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!” Trump wrote.
Trump’s rant against Walz is not the first time he has used such slurs against people. He infamously mocked Pulitzer prize winning journalist Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from arthrogryposis, a condition that affects the movement of joints and is noticeable in his right arm and hand.
At a 2015 rally before the 2016 election, Trump called Kovaleski “a nice reporter” before saying “the poor guy, you gotta see this guy” before he began to make an impression of Kovaleski, waving his arms around.
