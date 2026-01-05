Tim Walz’s political future in doubt? Rumors swirl about his 2026 campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rumors are swirling about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s political future amid widespread allegations of fraud in the state and repeated attacks from President Donald Trump, according to local news outlets.

Walz scheduled a news conference for Monday morning without any agenda, fueling speculation that he may be dropping his 2026 re-election bid, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

One political insider predicted Walz would likely remove himself from the race, according to Fox News 9 Minneapolis, which added that the Democratic governor met with Senator Amy Klobuchar over the weekend to talk over the decision.

A spokesperson for Walz’s re-election campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

In recent weeks, the governor has faced mounting controversy over his response to allegations of fraud within the state’s social services programs.

open image in gallery Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's political future is in question as rumors swirl about his 2026 re-election campaign. ( Getty Images )

Federal prosecutors announced this month that they are investigating “suspicious billing practices” in over a dozen Medicaid-funded programs, with early assessments indicating that more than $9 billion in taxpayer dollars meant to help low-income families may have been stolen, according to The New York Times. Already, about 60 people have been convicted in connection to the investigation.

The federal investigation began in 2022, when dozens of individuals were charged with stealing funds intended to feed children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, the case faced renewed scrutiny, particularly from Republicans, after a conservative activist posted a video in December reporting to uncover widespread fraud in day care facilities run by Somali immigrants.

Last week, Walz praised the latest federal charges, stating that The Gopher State is overhauling its social services system.

open image in gallery Walz ran as former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election ( Getty Images )

Trump has recently attacked Walz for his handling of the investigation, describing him in a New Year’s Eve Truth Social post as “a Crooked Governor.” His administration also paused federal child care funds to the state.

“We’ve spent years cracking down on fraudsters,” Walz wrote in December on X in response to the administration’s slashing of funds. “It’s a serious issue - but this has been his plan all along. He’s politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans.”

The Republican president, who has frequently taken aim at the state’s Somali immigrant community, also reposted baseless conspiracy theories about Walz, including one claiming he had state Rep. Melissa Hortman killed.

“Dangerous, depraved behavior from the sitting president of the United States,” Walz wrote January 3 on X. “In covering for an actual serial killer, he is going to get more innocent people killed. America is better than this.”

open image in gallery Over the weekend, President Donald Trump shared posts with various conspiracy theories about Walz and fraud in Minnesota ( Getty Images )

Walz, a former high school teacher who was first elected governor in 2018, rose to nationwide prominence after he was tapped to serve as former vice president Kamala Harris’ running mate in 2024.

Walz announced his reelection bid in September, following Trump’s victory in the 2024 race.

The race for the governor’s mansion has drawn a crowded slate of candidates, including Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder and loyal Trump ally.