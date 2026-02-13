Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House border czar Tom Homan warned that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could return to Minnesota and vowed that mass deportations around the country would continue.

Homan spoke with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday — just hours after he announced that the surge of federal agents in Minneapolis, the epicenter of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, had ended.

He told Ingraham that he had accomplished what Trump instructed him to do in Minnesota: de-escalate, take public safety threats off the street and gain the cooperation of state and local officials.

“This is like any other surge operation,” Homan said. “Los Angeles, it ended. Charlotte, it ended. New Orleans, it ended. This is ending the surge, but we’re not going away.”

Ingraham then asked Homan about the attempt by Democratic lawmakers to block a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security — unless a series of reforms are enacted. Bipartisan negotiators are attempting to work out a deal, but the agency runs out of funding on Friday, meaning a partial government shutdown could be imminent.

open image in gallery Tom Homan, President's Trump's border czar, warned that ICE agents could return to Minnesota and threatened raids in other cities. 'We’re coming for you,' he said on Fox News ( Fox News, Ingraham Angle )

“They care more about politics than the safety and security of this nation,” Homan said in reference to Democrats on Capitol Hill. “You’re talking, not funding the Coast Guard, who have stopped multiple loads of drugs coming into this country. You’re gonna defund TSA, who keeps our skies safe. You’re gonna defund Secret Service. I mean, put politics aside. This is about safety and security of this nation.”

Homan noted, though, that ICE would remain operational — due to a congressional spending bill passed last year, which provided billions in supplemental funding to the agency.

“ICE has all the money they want to keep doing the job,” Homan said. “Of course, the men and women long term won’t be getting paid, but will continue to do operations. They’ll continue taking people off the street.”

“Let me be clear: Mass deportations will continue,” the border czar added. “We’re not going back. President Trump promised mass deportation. That’s exactly what the American people are gonna get. We’re gonna enforce immigration loss. If you’re in this country illegally, we’re coming for you.”

open image in gallery On Thursday, Homan announced that the surge in federal immigration agents in Minnesota had ended ( AP )

Homan’s fiery comments came just hours after he held a press conference to announce that the surge of thousands of federal immigration agents in Minnesota had ended.

“A small footprint of personnel” would remain in the area to supervise the transfer of “full command and control” of immigration enforcement in the state back to the ICE field office that has been in Minneapolis for decades, he said.

The deployment of additional federal agents to Minnesota, which began in December, led to numerous arrests and the killings of two people — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — at the hands of federal agents.

It also sparked widespread protests in the Democratic-run state and led local and state officials to call on ICE to withdraw from the area.

The drawdown in the Gopher State comes as the American public remains concerned about the tactics employed by ICE. According to a recent Quinnipiac survey, 63 percent of Americans disapprove of the way the agency is enforcing immigration laws, while just 34 percent approve.