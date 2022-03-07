Trucker convoy - live: ‘Freedom’ protest threatens to snarl traffic as it laps DC for second day
The convoy organiser said he wants to keep the convoy out of Washington DC to avoid arrest
The “People’s Convoy,” a US imitation of the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” that disrupted Ottawa and several border crossings last month, has entered its second day of protest in the Washington DC area. On Sunday, the convoy drove a lap on I-495 - commonly called the Beltway - which encircles Washington DC, though some ended up lost amid the highway’s substantial traffic. Organiser Brian Brase told his followers that every day their demands are not heard, they will circle the 64-mile Beltway an additional time.
If the group keeps to its word, they will complete two Beltway laps today.
The convoy left Adelanto, California, late last month, and picked up participants along the way before reaching its current staging area in Hagerstown, Maryland.
The group’s goals are nebulous. Organisers have said they want an end to the national emergency enacted shortly after the coronavirus hit the US, as well as the lifting of mask and vaccine mandates. However, as almost every state has rolled back or plans to lift their masking requirements and the federal government has lifted its own, the group’s aims appear to have shifted to a general protest of the Joe Biden administration.
In addition to general right-wing protesters, it has been confirmed that at least some QAnon influencers have joined in on the convoy as well.
Members of JFK-obsessed QAnon-adjacent cult among the truckers
At least one individual involved in a QAnon adjacent cult focused on the imminent return of former President John F Kennedy and his son - both deceased - is driving in the convoy.
Micki Larson-Olson said to a group of truckers that she is a “proud General Flynn digital soldier” and a “proud Protzmanian out in Dallas.”
A “Protzmanian” references Michael Protzman, aka Negative48, the Gematria-reading leader of the QAnon believers who thought JFK and his son would reappear in Dallas in November.
Convoy will try to occupy two lanes today
Brian Brase, a trucker from Ohio who organised the convoy, said that the truckers would continue driving laps around the Beltway today. He said the convoy would try to occupy two lanes of traffic, even though it struggled to maintain cohesion during its initial, single lane run on Sunday.
The current convoy is made up of hundreds of vehicles and extends for approximately two miles.
