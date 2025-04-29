Trump live updates: President’s first 100 days in office marked by deportation crackdowns and trade wars
President Trump brushes off his plummeting approval ratings and condemns the polls as ‘FAKE’ as he marks his 100th day in office
Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have been marked by tough immigration crackdowns, tariff wars, and the dismantling of federal government departments driven by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.
As the president continues to aggressively enact his sweeping America First agenda, a spate of new polling suggests waning public support for signature issues such as the economy and slashing the size of government.
The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll pits Trump’s approval rating at just 39 percent in March, slipping from 46 percent two months prior. A new New York Times-Siena College poll suggests that 42 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing.
Trump made immigration a key issue on the campaign trail last year and, shortly after his inauguration, he launched a program deporting immigrants the White House said were criminals to a notorious prison in El Salvador. Americans have been left divided on Trump’s approach, giving the president a 45 percent approval rating on immigration, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Just before midnight on Monday, the president brushed off the waning ratings and stated: “The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE!”
Trump signs trio of executive orders
Donald Trump signed three more executive orders on Monday concerning policing, immigration enforcement and English proficiency for truck drivers.
The law enforcement order looks to bolster both state and local police forces with better pay, cast-off military equipment and free legal support.
The immigration order directs Attorney General Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to “identify sanctuary jurisdictions” – a place that refuses to fully cooperate with the administration’s efforts to arrest undocumented migrants – and take steps to withhold federal funding from the areas.
A third executive order seeks to enforce existing rules that require professional truck drivers to be proficient in English, stating it “should be a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers.”
Trump taunts Taylor Swift over Chiefs Super Bowl loss during Eagles visit
President Donald Trump made a jab at Taylor Swift while the Philadelphia Eagles were at the White House on Monday to celebrate their 2025 Super Bowl win.
“I was there along with Taylor Swift — how did that work out?” he said during a speech.
Swift attended the big game in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome to show her support for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs were not able to overcome the Eagles’ early lead and lost with a final score of 40-22.
After winning the Super Bowl back in February, the Eagles received an invitation to the White House to commemorate their win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brittany Miller has the details.
Analysis: Why Crimea matters so much to Putin – and now Trump
Crimea is footnoted in British history for the Earl of Cardigan and his disastrous leading of the Charge of the Light Brigade, writes The Independent’s world affairs editor, Sam Kiley.
To Vladimir Putin, it’s where history itself must turn.
Donald Trump, taking an 18th-century might-is-right approach, has said that the peninsula was captured without a fight by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 and therefore should stay in Putin’s fist.
Of all the 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory taken after Russia invaded Crimea 11 years ago and launched its wider Anschluss in 2022, Crimea is the greatest Russian prize.
Whoever controls Sevastopol is likely to dominate the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
Read the full analysis piece here:
Why Crimea matters so much to Putin – and now Trump
Watch: Mark Carney makes dig at Trump in Canada election victory speech
Trump ends 99th day with late-night jab at an old foe
Just minutes before the 100th day of Trump 2.0 officially arrived, the president posted a late-night Truth Social message taking a jab at a familiar foe: Joe Biden.
Ignoring the economic disruption caused by the aggressive implementation of his own agenda, Trump railed against his Democratic predecessor’s economic policy, boasting that he would reverse the country's misfortune.
“The USA lost Billions of Dollars A DAY in International Trade under Sleepy Joe Biden. I have now stemmed that tide, and will be making a fortune, very soon,” he wrote late on Monday evening. “Stay tuned as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
Trump's first 100 days marked by lowest approval rating in decades
The first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second term as president have also been marked by some of the worst approval ratings seen by any U.S. president in decades.
A new poll from ABC News, the Washington Post and Ipsos found that just 39 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of the presidency, down from 45 percent in February.
That is the lowest approval for a president in their first three months in office since 1945. The next lowest was Trump’s approval rating in 2017, at 42 percent.
Americans have taken a negative view of Trump’s handling of the economy, with 72 percent of respondents saying the believe it was very or somewhat likely that his policies would cause a recession in the short term, and 73 percent belive the economy is in bad shape.
First 100 days a shakeup of the global order
In his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war, cut U.S. foreign aid, talked about annexing Greenland and making Canada the 51st state, and cracked down on immigrants.
Trump’s actions, including backing Russia’s narrative on the Ukraine war, have changed the world order, experts say.
"Trump is much more radical now than he was eight years ago," said Elliott Abrams, a conservative who served under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush before being appointed U.S. special envoy on Iran and Venezuela in Trump's first term. "I have been surprised."
The president has also attacked judges and universities, and flown immigrants to a notorious El Salvador prison amid concerns those people were not given due process.
"What we're seeing is a huge disruption in world affairs," said Dennis Ross, a former Middle East negotiator for Democratic and Republican administrations. "No one is certain at this point what to make of what's happening or what will come next."
