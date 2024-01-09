Trump to appear in DC court for immunity appeal hearing: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump says he 'hopes' the US economy crashes

Donald Trump is set to attend a hearing on Tuesday morning at Washington DC’s Court of Appeals weighing the presidential immunity plea that he hopes will see his January 6 election interference case dismissed.

“Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity,” Mr Trump told his followers on Truth Social, trailing the appearance. “I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud.”

His lawyers also moved on Monday to throw out another election meddling case brought against him in Fulton County, Georgia, filing three new motions seeking a dismissal on immunity grounds as Mr Trump gloated online over a rumour concerning the personal life of district attorney Fani Willis.

This comes as the embattled Republican continues campaigning ahead of the Iowa caucuses on 15 January.

In an interview with Lou Dobbs last night, Mr Trump made the surprising declaration that he believes the US economy is “running off the fumes of what we did” and said that he “hopes” it crashes.

“I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” he added. “The one president I just don’t want to be, Herbert Hoover.”