Trump fights court order requiring Mark Meadows to testify in Jan 6 probe

Donald Trump is fighting back against a court order that requires Mark Meadows and other former aides to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

Earlier this month, US Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled that former chief of staff Mr Meadows and other top aides including Dan Scavino and Stephen Miller must give testimony to the panel – rejecting Mr Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump’s team appealed the decision.

This came the same day that it emerged that the Manhattan grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s supposed role in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to go on a month-long break, delaying a potential criminal indictment of the former president.

The jury now won’t hear any evidence in the proceedings for several weeks because of an already-scheduled hiatus.

While it’s possible that the schedule may change, any indictment of Mr Trump will now come late next month at the soonest.