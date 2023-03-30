Trump fights court order requiring Mark Meadows to testify in Jan 6 probe

Trump news – live: Trump fights court order for Mark Meadows to testify in Jan 6 probe as indictment delayed
On Wednesday it emerged that the Manhattan grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s role in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels is set to go on a month-long break – delaying a potential criminal indictment
Trump comments on his picture wielding baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg’s head
Donald Trump is fighting back against a court order that requires Mark Meadows and other former aides to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.
Earlier this month, US Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled that former chief of staff Mr Meadows and other top aides including Dan Scavino and Stephen Miller must give testimony to the panel – rejecting Mr Trump’s claims of executive privilege.
On Wednesday, Mr Trump’s team appealed the decision.
This came the same day that it emerged that the Manhattan grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s supposed role in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to go on a month-long break, delaying a potential criminal indictment of the former president.
The jury now won’t hear any evidence in the proceedings for several weeks because of an already-scheduled hiatus.
While it’s possible that the schedule may change, any indictment of Mr Trump will now come late next month at the soonest.
On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Mr Trump’s team had filed an appeal against the decision.
Both the decision and the appeal were filed under seal, with a source telling NBC News that the appeal related to the judge’s ruling.
Trump claims China wouldn’t have sent balloon and Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if he was still president
Mr Trump assured Sean Hannity of Fox News that “[China] wouldn’t have done it… Just like Putin would have never gone into Ukraine.”
“I don’t like people who say ‘oh they fear me’ like a schmuck. I don’t want to say it. But did they fear me? I suspect they did,” Mr Trump said.
The former president’s claim comes nearly two months after the Pentagon revealed Chinese spy balloons entered US airspace three times during his presidency.
The Defence Department said in a statement in early February that “Chinese balloons briefly transited the continental United States at least three times during the prior administration”.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration was able to retroactively identify the presence of Chinese balloons in US airspace during Trump’s term after the US ”[enhanced] our surveillance of our territorial airspace.”
Trump reverses course and praises NYC grand jury claiming without evidence it doesn’t want to charge him
In an all-caps rant on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump said he had “gained such respect” for the grand jury reviewing hush money payments allegedly made on his behalf during the 2016 campaign to women claiming they had previously had affairs with the then-candidate.
“I HAVE GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, & PERHAPS EVEN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE,” Mr Trump wrote on Wednesday morning.
“THE EVIDENCE IS SO OVERWHELMING IN MY FAVOR, & SO RIDICULOUSLY BAD FOR THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & HATEFUL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, THAT THE GRAND JURY IS SAYING, HOLD ON, WE ARE NOT A RUBBER STAMP, WHICH MOST GRAND JURIES ARE BRANDED AS BEING, WE ARE NOT GOING TO VOTE AGAINST A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE OR AGAINST LARGE NUMBERS OF LEGAL SCHOLARS ALL SAYING THERE IS NO CASE HERE. DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!” he added.
Trump shares story calling DeSantis book tour ‘amateur hour'
In a Truth Social post, Mr Trump shares an article by The Daily Beast reporting that Ron DeSanstis’s book tour looked like “amateur hour,” according to a GOP strategist.
The Daily Beast quoted Republican observers saying that the pre-campaign of the Florida Governor appeared to be “out over its skis”.
“There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen,” one source told the outlet.
“Word is they quietly rescheduled some stuff… but it definitely feels like he’s peeled some back,” a Republican consultant in Florida told The Daily Beast about the book tour. “I think the soft launch is having an effect. I think it’s gone poorly, I hear nothing but they are unhappy.”
“People need to remember, when you peak too soon, that’s a problem. And DeSantis peaked too soon,” a campaign strategist said.
VIDEO: Donald Trump slams US government for Putin's nuclear escalation
Fox Business shares poll showing majority of Americans think Trump shouldn’t be president again
Most Americans don’t want Mr Trump to be president again and most think the investigations into him are fair.
The poll was shown on Fox Business.
The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll includes responses from 1,300 adults and shows that 61 per cent of Americans don’t want him to be president again while 38 per cent says they do.
A majority of Americans disagree with Mr Trump as 56 per cent say that the investigations into him are fair and not a “witch hunt” – 41 per cent take the opposing view, according to NPR.
There’s a massive partisan divide – about 90 per cent of Democrats think the probs are fair, while 80 per cent of Republicans think they’re a witch hunt.
Among independents, 51 per cent think they’re fair, while 47 per cent do not.
Trump supporter pulls knife on woman with toddlers outside Manhattan court amid hush money probe
A Donald Trump supporter has been arrested for pulling a knife on a woman with small children outside Manhattan Criminal Court – where the former president could soon appear to face charges.
Angelica Rucker, 39, was holding a sign that read “I’m With Trump Are You?” outside the courthouse at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon when she got into an argument with two passers-by, a spokesperson for New York Courts told The Independent.
One of the passers-by was with two small children at the time – one of them in a stroller.
As the verbal argument continued, Ms Rucker allegedly pulled a knife from her right side belt hip area and “began menacing” one of the individuals with the knife, the spokesperson said.
At that point, court officers – who had converged on the area to investigate the commotion – drew their firearms and ordered the 39-year-old to drop the knife.
Trump supporter pulls knife on woman with toddlers outside Manhattan court
Incident comes as New York City continues to brace for Mr Trump’s potential indictment on criminal charges over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election
Trump posts Truth Social message threatening ‘war’ over indictment
Former president Donald Trump suggested that his supporters their political opponents “a war” if the former president is indicted.
The former president re-posted right-wing columnist Wayne Allyn Root on Truth Social that included a link to his column entitled “Democrats Want to Indict & Arrest President Trump. They Want a War? Let’s Give it to Them.”
The article suggests that Republican district attorneys and attorneys general indict everyone from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former president Barack Obama, Hunter Biden, Anthony Fauci, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former attorney general Eric Holder, Mark Zuckerberg, President Joe Bide, Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Trump posts Truth Social message threatening ‘war’ over indictment
The former president is still facing multiple investigations
Manhattan grand jury will take extended break in Trump hush money probe
The grand jury in Manhattan that is looking into former president Donald Trump’s alleged payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels is expected to take a monthlong break, someone familiar with the proceedings told Politico.
The source familiar told Politico that the break was previously planned. The break would likely mean that any potential indictment of Mr Trump would likely be delayed.
This comes after Mr Trump posted last Saturday on Truth Social that he would be indicted as early as that Tuesday, but it ultimately did not happen. The former president has urged his supporters to protest any potential indictment and he has vehemently denied the affair with Ms Daniels, which allegedly happened months after his wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.
Manhattan grand jury will take extended break in Trump hush money probe
The break is reportedly pre-planned
