Trump news - live: Nikki Haley announces 2024 run against former ally as DeSantis tops polls
Former President Donald Trump has a new challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination — Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations.
Ms Haley joined his administration in 2017, and left at the end of 2018.
Donald Trump is denying ownership of the latest un-savoury nickname for the man shaping up to be his biggest rival in the Republican party.
After The New York Times reported that Mr Trump has taken to calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “Meatball Ron”, the ex-president released a statement on his Truth Social platform denying the story.
While he continues to attack others, Mr Trump is once again in hot water after it emerged a new classified briefing folder was located at Mar-a-Lago and turned over to the Justice Department.
The empty manilla folder marked “Classified Evening Summary” was found in the one-term president’s bedroom, Mr Trump’s attorney Timothy Parlatore told CNN.
Mike Pence to fight special counsel subpoena
Former Vice President Mike Pence will fight a subpoena from the Justice Department for his testimony in the investigation surrounding Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Axios reported the news on Tuesday, citing a source close to Mr Pence.
Mr Pence is supposedly set to address the issue this week when he appears in Iowa, site of the first 2024 GOP caucus. That could indicate that Mr Pence will also go through with plans for a presidential campaign, which have been widely reported.
Nikki Haley officially announces 2024 presidential run
Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations for the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, has officially announced her entry into the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
Ms Haley, who previously claimed she would not run in next year’s contest if her former boss were to mount a bid to return to the White House, appears to have reversed that stance. She and Mr Trump are now the only two declared presidential candidates running in the 2024 election.
The ex-Palmetto State chief executive had teased the launch of a presidential campaign for several weeks, but she made the news official in a video released by her campaign.
Andrew Feinberg has more:
Trump legal team hands over more classified material found at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump’s attorneys have turned over a new batch of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago to federal prosecutors, according to reports.
An empty folder marked “classified evening briefing,” and a document marked classified were located at the former president’s Florida resort in December, sources told CNN.
A laptop belonging to a current aide of Mr Trump’s was also handed over to the Justice Department, reports stated.
Read the full story here:
Trump mocks Arizona over Super Bowl and 2020 conspiracies
Donald Trump used the location of the Super Bowl as an excuse to dredge up his complaints against Arizona state officials over his 2020 defeat on Monday.
“Sorry football fans! Because the Super Bowl was held in Arizona, the results of the game, after a lengthy analysis currently taking place of the “holding” call, will not be known for at least 4 weeks. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I hope that you thoroughly enjoyed the game!” he quipped on Truth Social.
A former senior aide to the second-oldest man to serve as president of the United States says the age of the oldest man to serve as president won’t be an issue in next year’s election.
Kellyanne Conway, who served as Counselor to the President under former president Donald Trump from 2017 to 2020, said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday that Mr Biden’s age isn’t something voters will have problems with in 2024, when Mr Trump — who announced his candidacy for president in November — hopes to challenge Mr Biden for a second term in the White House.
It’s an interesting statement that could preempt attacks from her former boss on an issue that the right fixated on in 2020.
Read more:
Tim Scott preparing presidential bid, report claims
The Senate’s lone Black Republican is reportedly planning on being a contender for the 2024 GOP primary.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Mr Scott is making plans and preparations for an official announcement. He would become the first prominent Republican to officially announce beyond Donald Trump, though others like Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are all thought to be considering runs as well.
Read more at the Journal:
Judge orders partial release of Georgia grand jury report on Trump election schemes
A Georgia judge has ordered the partial release of a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury report on efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in the Peach State.
The members of the special purpose grand jury had asked the Fulton County Superior Court to allow the release of their full work product, which was commissioned at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
But Judge Robert McBurney on Monday ordered that parts of the report remain sealed, including a list of individuals against whom the special purpose grand jury recommended indictments.
Andrew Feinberg has more:
‘We detected it’: Biden White House says Trump officials failed to detect Chinese army balloon programme
Pressured by criticism from Republicans and questions from reporters about a sudden series of efforts to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon and several other unidentified craft, the Biden White House on Monday blamed the Trump administration for failing to detect similar craft in US airspace between 2017-2021.
According to a spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC), the reason for this sudden effort by the US military was simply that balloons similar to the first object shot down in early February off the coast of South Carolina had only recently been detected. It wasn’t initially clear how the US now knew that those craft were active during the Trump presidency.
“It was operating during the previous administration, but they did not detect it. We detected it,” said John Kirby.
Read more about the White House’s latest statements regarding the Chinese spy craft shot down over South Carolina:
Chuck Schumer says GOP-led proposals to ban TikTok should be ‘looked at’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that a ban on TikTok in the United States “should be looked at” as tensions with China escalate.
The Beijing-based company Bytedance owns the popular social media app. Former president Donald Trump explored the idea of banning TikTok and Republicans like Senator Josh Hawley have supported doing so.
“It’s something that should be looked at,” Mr Schumer said in an interview with ABC News. “We do know there’s Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok.”
Mr Schumer said some members of the Senate Commerce Committee were exploring the idea.
Eric Garcia has more:
