Former president Donald Trump hinted at a presidential run in 2024 as he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“We will make America proud again, we will make America safe again and we will make America great again,” the former US president said.

Mr Trump has kept the door open for his presidential run through crowdfunding and rallies, without officially confirming his ambitions.

Yesterday, former New Jersey governor and Mr Trump's former adviser Chris Christie estimated dead even odds of the former president running for office again.

“Am I convinced Donald Trump’s going to run for president? I am not convinced. I believe it’s a 50-50 shot right now whether he runs or he doesn’t,” Mr Christie told ABC’s This Week.

Meanwhile, at the CPAC conference, Mr Trump claimed that Jan 6 riots at the US Capitol and the alleged 2020 right-wing militia scheme to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer were both “fake” government plots.

“The sting that they did involving Gretchen Whitmer was fake, just like those who instigated January 6,” Mr Trump said. “It was a fake deal, fake. It was a fake deal.”