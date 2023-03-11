Trump news – live: E Jean Carroll can use two other accusers’ testimony and Access Hollywood tape in rape case
Follow all the latest developments from Trumpworld
A federal judge has ruled that E Jean Carroll can use the infamous Access Hollywood tape in her rape defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, further compounding the former president’s legal woes.
Judge Lewis Kaplan also ruled that he will allow the testimony of two other women who have claimed that Mr Trump sexually assaulted them, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds.
Donald Trump has erupted with anger after reports that he could soon be indicted for his role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the closing days of the 2016 presidential election.
According to The New York Times, the former president was recently offered the chance to appear before the New York City grand jury that has been hearing evidence against him.
Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels. This is a political Witch-Hunt, trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party.”
If prosecuted, Mr Trump would become the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.
Voices: Trump legal woes pile on while Ron DeSantis ventures to Iowa
The Independent’s Eric Garcia writes from Washington, DC:
Many Republicans, from corporate donors to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell would like to move on from Mr Trump, not just because of the [Capitol] riot but because they see him as a loser who has cost them winnable elections. Even [Tucker] Carlson, if his communications in Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News are to be believed, said he “truly can’t wait” until the days he could ignore Mr Trump most days.
This explains why many in the conservative establishment want to get behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Friday, Mr DeSantis made his first venture to Iowa of 2023, often a tell-tale sign that he is considering a White House bid since it holds the first nominating contest in 2024 on the GOP side. In Iowa, he pulled out his favorite punching bag and warned against “an oppressive woke-ocracy.”
Read more:
Trump legal woes pile on while Ron DeSantis ventures to Iowa
Getting rid of Trump won’t be easy for the GOP.
Watch: Tucker Carlson claims BLM protest was ‘antifa’ plot against Trump
Trump team hits out at prosecutors’ hint he may be indicted
A spokesperson for former President Donald Trump called the notion that he may be indicted over his alleged role in a scheme to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels “simply insane.”
“The Manhattan District Attorney’s threat to indict President Trump is simply insane,” the statement reads. “For the past five years, the DA’s office has been on a Witch Hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump’s life, and they’ve come up empty at every turn — and now this. The fact that after their intensive investigation the DA is even considering a new political attack is a clear exoneration of President Trump in all areas.”
Abe Asher has the full story.
Trump team hits out at possible indictment over Stormy Daniels pay-off
The former president is facing a potential criminal indictment in New York
Watch: Joe Biden calls Donald Trump the ‘former president and maybe future president'
Former Trump official launches PAC urging DeSantis 2024 run
A former White House official who helped implement Donald Trump‘s hardline immigration policies is breaking ranks with the former president and instead encouraging Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pursue the presidency in 2024.
Read more:
Former Trump official launches PAC urging DeSantis to run
A former White House official who helped implement Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies has broken ranks with the former president
DeSantis memoir tops bestseller list as Trump touts new book
Donald Trump still may have a narrow edge on Ron DeSantis in the polls of a hypothetical matchup for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, but the Florida governor has one over on his former ally in another area: the New York Times bestseller list
Mr DeSantis’s memoir, The Courage to Be Free, which came out in February, is number one on the nonfiction charts, though the Times notes the ranking may be due to bulk ordering, which publishing houses sometimes use to boost their own ratings.
The book is widely seen as the Florida Republican’s most direct indication yet he’s starting to campaign on the national stage, though he still hasn’t announced any formal intention to seek the White House.
Josh Marcus has the story.
DeSantis memoir tops bestseller list as Trump rolls out new $99 photo book
Florida governor has not declared intentions around 2024 just yet
Don Jr suggests Mitch McConnell is ‘insane’ for not siding with Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump Jr has hit out at Sen Mitch McConnell after the Senate Minority Leader criticised Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s presentation of the Capitol riot on his television programme this week.
Abe Asher reports.
Donald Trump Jr suggests Mitch McConnell is ‘insane’ for siding with Capitol police
The former president’s son made the comments in a video recorded in a car
Drag ban-backing Republican explains why he liked gay man’s racy Instagram photos
“I was trying to encourage him”...
🤔
Read the full explanation here:
Drag ban backing Republican explains why he liked gay man’s racy Instagram photos
Randy McNally apologises following allegations of hypocrisy for liking semi-nude posts and trans adult performer after he helped pass state’s anti-drag law
Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot, Feds say
Federal prosecutors are employing an unusual strategy to prove leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group orchestrated a violent plot to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House, even though some of the defendants didn’t carry out the violence themselves.
Read more:
Feds: Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot
Prosecutors are employing an unusual strategy to prove that leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group orchestrated a violent plot to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory
Trump lawyer called out for mocking Mitch McConnell after fall
Donald Trump’s newly-censured lawyer Jenna Ellis has been called out for mocking Mitch McConnell with a tumbling tortoise video.
The Senate minority leader was hospitalised on Wednesday night after falling and injuring himself at a private dinner at a Washington DC hotel.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Censured Trump lawyer called out for mocking McConnell fall with tortoise video
McConnell was hospitalised on Wednesday night after falling and injuring himself at a private dinner at a Washington DC hotel
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies