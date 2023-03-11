✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A federal judge has ruled that E Jean Carroll can use the infamous Access Hollywood tape in her rape defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, further compounding the former president’s legal woes.

Judge Lewis Kaplan also ruled that he will allow the testimony of two other women who have claimed that Mr Trump sexually assaulted them, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds.

Donald Trump has erupted with anger after reports that he could soon be indicted for his role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the closing days of the 2016 presidential election.

According to The New York Times, the former president was recently offered the chance to appear before the New York City grand jury that has been hearing evidence against him.

Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels. This is a political Witch-Hunt, trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party.”

If prosecuted, Mr Trump would become the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.