Justice Dept: Trump can be sued by police for Jan. 6 actions

The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department's position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.