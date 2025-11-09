Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has slipped even among those who supported him in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll found.

A new survey from the YouGov/Economist shows 84 percent of Trump supporters approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president compared to just 14 percent who disapprove, leaving him with a +70 approval rating among those who voted for him in the 2024 presidential election.

That figure slipped four points from August, when he boasted a +74 approval rating among his supporters.

Taking into account all respondents, 39 percent approved of the way Trump’s doing his job compared to 57 percent who disapprove. The poll was conducted between October 31 and November 3 as the government shutdown dragged into its second month. It has now broken the record for the longest in U.S. history; the second-longest occurred during Trump’s first term, spanning 35 days.

Nearly 42 million Americans are struggling to access their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food stamp benefits, after funds ran out in November due to the shutdown. There is a legal challenge to restore funding, but the Supreme Court put that effort on pause.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped — even among his own supporters. ( REUTERS )

The USDA issued a memo Friday stating it was “working towards implementing November 2025 full benefit issuances in compliance” with the lower court order. On Sunday, the agency reversed course, ordering states to “undo” steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November.

Food banks are now scrambling to feed those in need, as they were already slammed last month when hundreds of thousands of federal workers stopped receiving paychecks due to the shutdown.

Air traffic controllers are among the thousands of government workers not getting paid.

In order to reduce the strain placed on them, the FAA announced it was reducing flight capacity across 40 airports starting Friday. Thousands of flights have been canceled and delayed across the U.S. over the weekend.

open image in gallery People wait in line at a food bank as federal workers go without pay for more than a month and uncertainty reigns about when millions of Americans will get full food stamp benefits due to the shutdown ( REUTERS )

The dwindling support from his own base also comes days after Democrats swept in election races across the country last week.

A separate poll from Emerson College, conducted November 3 and 4, also noted Trump’s approval rating dropping.

Nearly half of Americans — 49 percent — said they disapproved of the job Trump is doing as president compared to 41 percent who approve. That figure has flipped entirely since Trump took office in January, when he boasted a 49 percent approval rating and 41 percent disapproval score.

“Nearly one year after he was elected, President Trump’s approval has flipped since the first Emerson College poll of the new administration,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

Since his inauguration, Trump’s support among Republican voters has decreased 12 points from 91 percent to 79 percent in the Emerson polling, Kimball said.

Amid the series of unfavorable surveys, the president earlier in the week decried the polls as “fake.”

“So many Fake Polls are being shown by the Radical Left Media, all slanted heavily toward Democrats and Far Left Wingers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday. “In the Fair Polls, and even the Reasonable Polls, I have the Best Numbers I have ever had and, why shouldn’t I?”