Donald Trump lands in Washington DC ahead of arraignment in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump has arrived in Washington DC to be formally arrested and arraigned on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, in what marks his third – and potentially most serious – criminal case.
The former president was indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the alleged conspiracy to overturn the election and the resulting January 6 Capitol riot. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, now believed to be identified.
Mr Trump is now making an initial appearance at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse. The case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee.
The former president has railed against the indictment and is calling for the “fake” case to be moved out of Washington DC where he claims it is “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial”.
He has also promised revenge for what he calls a politicised indictment of “concocted” charges ordered by “Crooked Joe Biden”. In a Truth Social post, he told supporters “IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”
How far can a president go to cling to power?
Alex Woodward reports.
Todd Blanche to represent Trump
Per NBC News:
Todd Blanche, an attorney for Trump, has notified the court that he will appear and represent the former president in this case.
Sources previously told NBC News that Blanche had met with prosecutors from the special counsel's office last week, days before Trump was indicted.
Trump arrives at the courthouse
Less than a mile from where he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump has arrived at a Washington DC courthouse to face four criminal charges stemming from his attempt to overturn the election he lost to Joe Biden less than three years ago.
Mr Trump is expected to plead not guilty to each charge of the four-count indictment in a second-floor courtroom at the E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on 3 August, just a short walk from where a mob of his supporters began assaulting police officers at the start of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Trump arrives in court for historic arraignment
A four-count federal indictment accuses the former president of conspiring to overturn election results
Does the former president potentially face the death penalty?
That’s what some of his supporters incorrectly believe, as Josh Marcus reports.
Trump supporters falsely claim former president faces death penalty
Prosecutors aren’t arguing Mr Trump is responsible for January 6 deaths, an aggravating circumstance which could trigger death penalty
In pictures: Trump has landed at Reagan Airport
Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election probe case?
Washington DC District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned the case, according to the court docket. Mr Trump will appear before her at a later date which will be determined after his arraignment.
Judge Chutkan is an appointee of former President Barack Obama and was first appointed to the US District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014.
Tanya Chutkan: Who is the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election probe case?
Judge Chutkan has already sentenced at least 38 people convicted of Capitol riot-related crimes
Voices: Trump may face prison time. But that won’t stop him
Read the latest from Noah Berlatsky as Donald Trump heads to court in Washington, DC.
Trump may face prison time. But that won’t stop him
Thanks to Trump, the US can no longer be certain of a peaceful transfer of power
