Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1691091645

Trump arraignment live updates: Trump arrives at DC courthouse to face 2020 election charges

Follow updates on Donald Trump’s arraignment in federal court in Washington DC to answer charges of 2020 election interference following investigation by special counsel Jack Smith

Oliver O'Connell,Rachel Sharp
Thursday 03 August 2023 20:40
Comments

Donald Trump lands in Washington DC ahead of arraignment in Jan 6 probe

Donald Trump has arrived in Washington DC to be formally arrested and arraigned on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, in what marks his third – and potentially most serious – criminal case.

The former president was indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the alleged conspiracy to overturn the election and the resulting January 6 Capitol riot. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, now believed to be identified.

Mr Trump is now making an initial appearance at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse. The case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee.

The former president has railed against the indictment and is calling for the “fake” case to be moved out of Washington DC where he claims it is “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial”.

He has also promised revenge for what he calls a politicised indictment of “concocted” charges ordered by “Crooked Joe Biden”. In a Truth Social post, he told supporters “IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”

Read Trump’s full indictment from the January 6 grand jury

Recommended

1691091645

Watch: Trump lawyer speaks about Hunter Biden laptop outside Trump arraignment

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 20:40
1691091602

Analysis: Trump’s latest indictment is a test for America

How far can a president go to cling to power?

Alex Woodward reports.

Donald Trump’s latest indictment is a test for America

Analysis: Donald Trump is accused of committing crimes while in office. How far can a president go to cling to power? Alex Woodward reports

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 20:40
1691090899

Todd Blanche to represent Trump

Per NBC News:

Todd Blanche, an attorney for Trump, has notified the court that he will appear and represent the former president in this case.

Sources previously told NBC News that Blanche had met with prosecutors from the special counsel's office last week, days before Trump was indicted.

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 20:28
1691090407

Trump arrives at the courthouse

Less than a mile from where he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump has arrived at a Washington DC courthouse to face four criminal charges stemming from his attempt to overturn the election he lost to Joe Biden less than three years ago.

Mr Trump is expected to plead not guilty to each charge of the four-count indictment in a second-floor courtroom at the E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on 3 August, just a short walk from where a mob of his supporters began assaulting police officers at the start of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump arrives in court for historic arraignment

A four-count federal indictment accuses the former president of conspiring to overturn election results

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 20:20
1691090402

Does the former president potentially face the death penalty?

That’s what some of his supporters incorrectly believe, as Josh Marcus reports.

Trump supporters falsely claim former president faces death penalty

Prosecutors aren’t arguing Mr Trump is responsible for January 6 deaths, an aggravating circumstance which could trigger death penalty

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 20:20
1691089509

In pictures: Trump has landed at Reagan Airport

(AP)
(Reuters)
(Reuters)
(Reuters)
Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 20:05
1691089202

Read the full Jan 6 grand jury indictment of Donald Trump

Haven’t had time to read the whole indictment yet?

You have one hour before Mr Trump is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment.

Read the full text of Trump’s indictment from the Jan 6 grand jury

The indictment charges Trump with four federal counts

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 20:00
1691088002

Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election probe case?

Washington DC District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned the case, according to the court docket. Mr Trump will appear before her at a later date which will be determined after his arraignment.

Judge Chutkan is an appointee of former President Barack Obama and was first appointed to the US District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014.

Find out more about her here:

Tanya Chutkan: Who is the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election probe case?

Judge Chutkan has already sentenced at least 38 people convicted of Capitol riot-related crimes

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 19:40
1691087402

Voices: Trump may face prison time. But that won’t stop him

Read the latest from Noah Berlatsky as Donald Trump heads to court in Washington, DC.

Trump may face prison time. But that won’t stop him

Thanks to Trump, the US can no longer be certain of a peaceful transfer of power

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 19:30
1691087033

Trump is in the air

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2023 19:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in