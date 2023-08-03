Trump arraignment live updates: Trump lands in DC for court appearance over 2020 election charges
Follow updates on Donald Trump’s arraignment in federal court in Washington DC to answer charges of 2020 election interference following investigation by special counsel Jack Smith
Special Counsel Jack Smith announces indictment against Donald Trump in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump has arrived in Washington DC to be formally arrested and arraigned on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, in what marks his third – and potentially most serious – criminal case.
The former president was indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the alleged conspiracy to overturn the election and the resulting January 6 Capitol riot. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, now believed to be identified.
Mr Trump will make an initial appearance at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse at 4pm. The case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee.
The former president has railed against the indictment and is calling for the “fake” case to be moved out of Washington DC where he claims it is “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial”.
He has also promised revenge for what he calls a politicised indictment of “concocted” charges ordered by “Crooked Joe Biden”. In a Truth Social post, he told supporters “IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”
Read Trump’s full indictment from the January 6 grand jury
Trump has landed at Reagan Airport
Haven’t had time to read the whole indictment yet?
You have one hour before Mr Trump is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment.
The indictment charges Trump with four federal counts
Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge overseeing Trump’s 2020 election probe case?
Washington DC District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned the case, according to the court docket. Mr Trump will appear before her at a later date which will be determined after his arraignment.
Judge Chutkan is an appointee of former President Barack Obama and was first appointed to the US District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014.
Find out more about her here:
Judge Chutkan has already sentenced at least 38 people convicted of Capitol riot-related crimes
Voices: Trump may face prison time. But that won’t stop him
Read the latest from Noah Berlatsky as Donald Trump heads to court in Washington, DC.
Thanks to Trump, the US can no longer be certain of a peaceful transfer of power
Trump is in the air
Can Trump still run for president in 2024?
The Independent’s US news team explains...
Trump faces two federal indictments and criminal and civil cases in several states
Meanwhile, out on his bike, Biden gives curt response to Trump arraignment question
President Joe Biden has a brief response when asked if he would be following the arraignment of former president Donald Trump.
Mr Biden is currently vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and was riding his bicycle when CNN asked him whether he would follow his predecessor’s arraignment.
Eric Garcia reports on what the president said.
‘No,’ the president said when asked if he would follow the arraignment
Officers injured in Capitol attack to attend arraignment
Julie Tsirkin of NBC News reports:
A few of the officers who responded to the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, hope to attend the first hearing in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump on Thursday, NBC News has learned.
This afternoon, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges and former USCP Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who resigned after the riot, will head to the D.C. courthouse, where Trump will be arraigned on four felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
In pictures: Protesters and supporters gather at DC courthouse ahead of Trump arraignment
Voices: It’s tempting to think of Trump in an orange jumpsuit - but are the charges too hard to prove?
Sean O’Grady writes:
“Jail to the Chief” is supposed to be a joke, not a reality. The founding fathers certainly couldn’t have been expected to make provision for such a turn of events when they established the American Republic.
Read on:
Usually at times like this, one is inclined to believe that ‘stranger things have happened’, writes Sean O’Grady. But they haven’t, at least in the United States of America
