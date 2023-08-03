Trump indictment – live: Trump defence lawyers gear up for court as co-conspirators unmasked
Former president is indicted for a third time, his second federal indictment, and his first for his alleged conduct while in office
Special Counsel Jack Smith announces indictment against Donald Trump in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump has been indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, now believed identified.
The former president posted the news on Truth Social that he would soon be indicted. It didn’t take long for his campaign to begin fundraising off the news.
This is Mr Trump’s third criminal indictment, his second federal indictment, and his first for his alleged conduct while in office as president.
He has been ordered to make an initial appearance in federal court in Washington on Thursday, while the case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed by Barack Obama.
In a brief statement, Mr Smith placed the blame for the violence squarely on Mr Trump’s shoulders, saying the 6 January 2021 riot “was fueled by lies”.
The Trump campaign said he had always followed the law and characterized the indictment as a “persecution” reminiscent of Nazi Germany.
“President Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!” it added.
Read Trump’s indictment from the January 6 grand jury in full
FBI arrests another Capitol rioter
A Donald Trump supporter who took part in the Capitol riots was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) yesterday.
The suspect was reportedly a subject of a conspiracy theory on Tucker Carlson's former Fox News show.
Rally Runner was arrested in St Louis, Missouri and faces five federal charges, including obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, NBC News reported.
Joseph McBride, a lawyer who represented several 6 January defendants, claimed on Carlson's show that Mr Runner was "clearly a law enforcement officer" and an "agent provocateur" who had dressed up as a Trump supporter to make the former president's fan look bad.
Giuliani flips out saying Jack Smith should be indicted for indicting Trump
Rudy Giuliani has flipped out over Donald Trump’s latest indictment on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, after he was identified as an unnamed co-conspirator in the charging documents.
Rachel Sharp reports.
‘Co-conspirator 1’ Rudy Giuliani flips out over Trump indictment
In a bizarre rant on Newsmax on Tuesday night, the man said to be ‘co-conspirator 1’ furiously claimed that special counsel Jack Smith should be indicted for indicting Donald Trump
Ex-prosecutor explains why Trump was the focus of Jan 6 indictment
Donald Trump’s latest federal indictment is not the lengthiest of the charging documents that has come his way so far, but it may well be the most profound.
That was the reaction of legal analysts and journalists this week after Jack Smith delivered the Department of Justice’s initial charges against Mr Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, with much of his conduct in the weeks leading up to and during the January 6 attack going unaddressed in the indictment.
A former deputy assistant attorney general and federal prosecutor who analysed the indictment in an interview with The Independent said that decision was likely deliberate, to ensure that the focus of the case remained on Mr Trump’s efforts and potentially to streamline the path to trial.
John Bowden has more.
Former prosecutor explains why Trump was the main focus of the January 6 indictment
‘It’s a very considered, strategic decision to bring an indictment only against Trump,’ former prosecutor tell The Independent
Comment: ‘Jail to the Chief?’ It’s tempting to think of Trump in an orange jumpsuit
Sean O’Grady writes:
“Jail to the Chief” is supposed to be a joke, not a reality. The founding fathers certainly couldn’t have been expected to make provision for such a turn of events when they established the American republic.
Read on...
‘Jail to the Chief?’ It’s tempting to think of Trump in an orange jumpsuit
Usually at times like this, one is inclined to believe that ‘stranger things have happened’, writes Sean O’Grady. But they haven’t, at least in the United States of America
Georgia sheriff says Trump will not get special treatment
Pat Labat, the sheriff for Fulton County where Donald Trump could get indicted for a fourth time this year, said the former president would not receive any special treatment.
Mr Labat said the former president will be fingerprinted and a mugshot will be taken just like a regular person if he's indicted in district attorney Fani Willis' investigation into efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.
"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and it doesn't matter your status, we'll have a mugshot ready for you," Mr Labat told WSB-TV.
Where all of Trump’s lawsuits and criminal charges currently stand
Here’s what you need to know about all the major investigations and lawsuits against Donald Trump:
All the investigations Trump faces following his third indictment
Former president has faced an estimated 4,000 lawsuits throughout his business and political career
When is Donald Trump’s arraignment?
Donald Trump was indicted for a third time on Tuesday on four federal charges stemming from an investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
The indictment marks the second set of federal charges the ex-president is facing and the third indictment overall, since January.
This means Mr Trump will have to appear in federal court, again, to be formally charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct, an official proceeding.
The ex-president is expected to turn himself in at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington DC today at 4pm ET.
Ariana Baio has more.
When is Donald Trump’s arraignment?
Ex-president is expected to appear in federal court in Washington DC on Thursday
Profile: Jack Smith — the special prosecutor who just indicted Trump again
Jack Smith, the experienced war crimes prosecutor who unveiled an unprecedented federal indictment against former US president Donald Trump, is no stranger to high-profile probes of public figures.
Who is Jack Smith? The special prosecutor who just indicted Trump again
Department of Justice veteran has prosecuted corrupt politicians in the US and war crimes internationally. Now he is focused on Trump and his inner circle, Andrew Feinberg writes
Trump supporters falsely claim special counsel seeking death penalty in indictment
Donald Trump supporters and right-wing media outlets are incorrectly claiming that the federal government is seeking the death penalty as part of its four-count indictment against the former president for allegedly seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
After the charges were announced on Tuesday, the claims quickly spread across conservative corners of the Internet. Mr Trump’s Truth Social platform sent users an alert that read “New charges against Trump carry DEATH PENALTY,” while conservative influencer Dinesh D’Souza claimed on X the alleged death sentence “proves how scared they are of Trump!”
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump supporters falsely claim special counsel seeking death penalty in indictment
Prosecutors aren’t arguing Mr Trump is responsible for January 6 deaths, an aggravating circumstance which could trigger death penalty
Voices: Jack Smith held nothing back. Here’s what the Trump indictment really means
Ahmed Baba writes:
Special Counsel Jack Smith spoke on Tuesday night, briefly stating that a new indictment has been unsealed against Trump. He said that Trump’s “unprecedented attack” on democracy was “fueled by lies.” He praised law enforcement. He didn’t take questions. His statement was short and sweet. Smith let the indictment do the talking, and it sure has a lot to say.
Read on...
Jack Smith held nothing back. Here’s what the Trump indictment really means
The evidence is overwhelming, but whether Donald Trump will be convicted is up to a jury of his peers
