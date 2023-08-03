✕ Close Special Counsel Jack Smith announces indictment against Donald Trump in Jan 6 probe

Donald Trump has been indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, now believed identified.

The former president posted the news on Truth Social that he would soon be indicted. It didn’t take long for his campaign to begin fundraising off the news.

This is Mr Trump’s third criminal indictment, his second federal indictment, and his first for his alleged conduct while in office as president.

He has been ordered to make an initial appearance in federal court in Washington on Thursday, while the case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed by Barack Obama.

In a brief statement, Mr Smith placed the blame for the violence squarely on Mr Trump’s shoulders, saying the 6 January 2021 riot “was fueled by lies”.

The Trump campaign said he had always followed the law and characterized the indictment as a “persecution” reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

“President Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!” it added.

