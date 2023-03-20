✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Kevin McCarthy has called on Americans not to protest if Donald Trump is arrested as part of a grand jury investigation into his alleged role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump has claimed he will be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests to “take our nation back” in language that drew comparisons to his rhetoric leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots.

House majority leader Mr McCarthy responded to Mr Trump’s call on Sunday, saying: “I don’t think people should protest this stuff.”

It comes as a one-time ally turned critic of Michael Cohen - Manhattan prosecutors’ star witness in the case - will testify before the grand jury today.

Robert Costello, who once worked as a legal adviser to Cohen, told CNN he will appear before the grand jury at the request of the former president’s legal team. He is expected to cast doubts on Cohen’s credibility.

Cohen also revealed he was asked to appear as a possible rebuttal witness.

It is not clear if the pair will be the final witnesses before the grand jury votes on whether to criminally indict Mr Trump.