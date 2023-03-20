Trump news - live: Trump’s last plea to avoid Stormy Daniels indictment as barriers up at grand jury court
Trump frets about arrest and tries to hamstring Georgia investigation
Kevin McCarthy has called on Americans not to protest if Donald Trump is arrested as part of a grand jury investigation into his alleged role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Mr Trump has claimed he will be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests to “take our nation back” in language that drew comparisons to his rhetoric leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots.
House majority leader Mr McCarthy responded to Mr Trump’s call on Sunday, saying: “I don’t think people should protest this stuff.”
It comes as a one-time ally turned critic of Michael Cohen - Manhattan prosecutors’ star witness in the case - will testify before the grand jury today.
Robert Costello, who once worked as a legal adviser to Cohen, told CNN he will appear before the grand jury at the request of the former president’s legal team. He is expected to cast doubts on Cohen’s credibility.
Cohen also revealed he was asked to appear as a possible rebuttal witness.
It is not clear if the pair will be the final witnesses before the grand jury votes on whether to criminally indict Mr Trump.
Mike Pence is ‘disappointed’ in Trump over January 6 but mum on ex-president’s trustworthiness
A conversation between the former vice president and ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday quickly centred around the issue of whether Mike Pence generally trusts the words and public pronouncements of his former boss as he looks currently poised for a dominant performance in the upcoming 2024 GOP primary.
And under repeated questioning from Karl on the issue of Trump’s statement in the hours before the January 6 attack claiming falsely that Pence would aid in his effort to overturn the 2020 election, the former vice president would only say that he was “disappointed” in the former president, not that he did not trust him. He would not even specifically say that Trump had lied.
The Independent’s John Bowden reports:
Pence ‘disappointed’ in Trump’s rhetoric around Jan 6 but mum on the man himself
Former Trump VP is thought to be plotting his own 2024 bid
Trump supporters angry at ‘radio silent’ Ron DeSantis over former president’s potential arrest
Ron DeSantis is under fire from a number of Republicans and right-wing figures for his silence after Donald Trump called on supporters to speak out over his anticipated arrest in New York.
Nearly two days after Mr Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that he could be arrested on Tuesday, the conservative Florida governor has not spoken out about the one-time president’s claims as several of his ardent supporters announced plans to protest or simply spoke out against the possibility.
Mr DeSantis is widely expected to confirm his run for the 2024 presidential elections and challenge Mr Trump.
The Independent’s Shweta Sharma reports:
Trump supporters angry at ‘radio silent’ Ron DeSantis over potential arrest
Florida governor faces calls to send state’s National Guard to protect Trump
WATCH: Trump attorney claims rich people pay hush money regularly
Kevin McCarthy calls on Americans not to protest Trump indictment
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has called on Americans not to protest or turn to violence if or when Donald Trump is criminally indicted over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Speaking at a press conference at the House GOP issues retreat on Sunday, the House majority leader broke rank with the former president after he claimed his arrest was imminent and called on the American people to “take our nation back”.
“I don’t think people should protest this stuff,” Mr McCarthy said.
He went on to suggest that Mr Trump was not speaking “in a harmful way” but was calling for his followers “to educate people about what’s going on”.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Kevin McCarthy calls on Americans not to protest Trump indictment
Republican leader broke rank with the former president after he claimed his arrest in the Stormy Daniels hush money probe was imminent and called on the American people to ‘take our nation back’
Will Fox News settle the Dominion defamation lawsuit?
Embarrassing and potentially reputation-damaging behind-the-scenes revelations, stitched together in Dominion’s sprawling case alleging a media empire that relies on lying to its audience, may be compelling evidence, but they are not necessarily enough to reach the high bar in a billion-dollar defamation case, according to legal analysts.
Has the voting machine company at the centre of right-wing conspiracy theories met the extremely high bar for proving defamation by the press? Maybe, but the network says losing the case would be a blow to all media.
Will Fox News settle with Dominion? First Amendment experts aren’t so sure
Has the voting machine company at the centre of right-wing conspiracy theories met the extremely high bar for proving defamation by the press? Maybe, but the network says losing the case would be a blow to all media, Alex Woodward reports
Mike Pence is ‘disappointed’ in Trump over January 6 but mum on ex-president’s trustworthiness
A conversation between the former vice president and ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday quickly centred around the issue of whether Mike Pence generally trusts the words and public pronouncements of his former boss as he looks currently poised for a dominant performance in the upcoming 2024 GOP primary.
And under repeated questioning from Karl on the issue of Trump’s statement in the hours before the January 6 attack claiming falsely that Pence would aid in his effort to overturn the 2020 election, the former vice president would only say that he was “disappointed” in the former president, not that he did not trust him. He would not even specifically say that Trump had lied.
The Independent’s John Bowden reports:
Pence ‘disappointed’ in Trump’s rhetoric around Jan 6 but mum on the man himself
Former Trump VP is thought to be plotting his own 2024 bid
ICYMI: Trump will hold his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco
Donald Trump will hold his first 2024 presidential campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on 25 March – within the 30th anniversary period of the deadly 51-day law enforcement siege at the compound of the Branch Davidians religious cult.
Trump announces first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
Former president returns to Texas on 25 March
Trump claims he’s about to be charged. What happens next?
Donald Trump is expected to face charges filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office dove back into the case in 2022, and empaneled a grand jury only as recently as January in the investigation.
So what happens next in this unprecedented case? The Independent’s John Bowden explains:
What are the potential charges against Trump?
The looming charges against a former president would be unprecedented. What does it mean for 2024, and beyond?
Trump supporters float ‘Patriot Moat’ to protect ex-president as charges loom
Trump’s supporters have called for a so-called “patriot moat” to surround the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate to prevent what he predicted would be his arrest on Tuesday.
Mr Trump could make history this week if he is indicted over alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.
The former president made the arrest prediction in a furious all-caps post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning and called on his supporters to protest any arrest and to “take our nation back.”
Trump supporters float ‘Patriot Moat’ to protect ex-president as charges loom
One-term president has predicted he will be arrested on Tuesday over Stormy Daniels payments
Trump hush money grand jury to hear testimony from Michael Cohen critic Robert Costello
A one-time ally turned critic of Michael Cohen will testify today before the grand jury investigating Donald Trump over his alleged involvement in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Robert Costello, who once worked as a legal adviser to Cohen, told CNN that he will appear before the Manhattan grand jury on Monday at the request of the former president’s legal team.
A source told the outlet that it was Mr Costello who had reached out to both Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Office and Mr Trump’s legal team to offer evidence in the case.
Mr Costello, who has previously represented Mr Trump allies Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, is expected to contradict public statements Cohen has made about the payments to Ms Daniels and cast doubts on his credibility.
Cohen, Mr Trump’s former “fixer” and the prosecutors’ star witness in the case, also revealed that he has been asked to make himself available as a rebuttal witness on Monday.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Trump grand jury to hear testimony from Michael Cohen critic Robert Costello
Robert Costello is expected to contradict public statements Michael Cohen has made about the payments to Stormy Daniels and cast doubts on his credibility
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies