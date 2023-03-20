Trump news - live: Trump attacks DeSantis for Stormy Daniels jibe as Grand Jury indictment said to be imminent
Trump frets about arrest and tries to hamstring Georgia investigation
Donald Trump has lashed out at Ron DeSantis for a muted response to the potential indictment against him in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
The attack comes amid calls from some of the former president’s supporters for the Florida governor to stop any attempt to extradite him from the state to New York to answer any charges.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump filed a last-ditch effort to evade the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.
That comes as the former president has claimed he will be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests to “take our nation back” in language that drew comparisons to his rhetoric leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots.
Kevin McCarthy has called on Americans not to protest if Mr Trump is arrested as part of a grand jury investigation into his alleged role in the payments to Ms Daniels, an adult film star.
The House majority leader responded to Mr Trump’s call on Sunday, saying: “I don’t think people should protest this stuff.”
Does Ron DeSantis have the power to stop Trump’s arrest?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finds himself in a bind: as of right now, he is by far the person with the best possible chance of beating former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president.
But does he, as some have supposed, have the power as governor of Florida to stop the former president from answering any out-of-state charges?
Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report from Washington, DC.
Could Ron DeSantis stop Trump’s arrest?
Trump ally Costello says Cohen not reliable witness on which to base indictment
Robert Costello, the attorney who previously represented Trump allies like Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, has spoken with reporters after testifying before the grand jury in New York.
Mr Costello spoke to the jury for nearly three hours on Monday afternoon after appearing at the request of the former president’s legal team. He said he brought a catalogue of emails with him to show the jury, but only a small number were submitted.
Mr Costello accused his former client Michael Cohen of having a “lie, cheat, steal” mindset and called him an unreliable witness on which to base an indictment of former President Donald Trump.
“I’m trying to tell the truth to the grand jury. If they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence then so be it. Michael Cohen is not solid evidence,” Mr Costello said.
Earlier, Lanny Davis, attorney for Mr Cohen, says his client would not be asked to testify again having already sat for two days of questioning.
“Mr Cohen was available for over two hours today, but we are pleased to report Mr Cohen was not needed. Once again we repeat — the facts and documents speak for themselves. Facts do matter.”
What is the process for indicting Donald Trump on criminal charges?
The looming criminal indictment now widely expected to be coming down on Donald Trump’s shoulders has left many, including seasoned legal experts and journalists who have followed the justice system for years wondering exactly what to expect when it actually happens.
Sources close to the investigation told Politico on Monday that an indictment could be coming as soon as later that day; a possibility that led to law enforcement officials erecting barricades outside of the Manhattan courthouse where Mr Trump’s arraignment would occur.
Several questions remain about the step-by-step process for criminally indicting a former president, including the logistics of actually carrying out the task of bringing Mr Trump to the courtroom. Some of the decisions are admittedly still up in the air: “We’ll be discussing how we bring Trump in,” one person involved in the planning told Politico on Monday, adding somewhat cryptically: “No decisions have been made yet.”
Many of those questions likely centre around how much of this process will be carried out in person, a time-consuming and complicated endeavour given Mr Trump’s ongoing Secret Service protection and status as an active candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination.
Let’s break down what we do know:
What is the process for indicting Donald Trump on criminal charges?
Four Oath Keepers associates found guilty of conspiracy in Jan 6 trial
Four people associated with the Oath Keepers were convicted on Monday of conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from the attack on the US Capitol in the latest trial involving members of the far-right antigovernment extremist group.
A Washington DC jury found Sandra Parker, of Morrow, Ohio; Laura Steele, of Thomasville, North Carolina; William Isaacs, of Kissimmee, Florida and Connie Meggs, of Dunnellon, Florida guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and other felony charges.
In a rare loss for prosecutors, Sandra Parker’s husband, Bennie Parker, was acquitted of obstruction as well as one conspiracy charge, and a sixth defendant — Michael Greene, of Indianapolis, Indiana — was acquitted of two conspiracy charges.
Read on:
More fury from former president as Trump lashes out at Cohen and Bragg
Former President Donald Trump has continued to angrily post at a range of foes throughout the afternoon, posting a video attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, before taking a shot at his former fixer Michael Cohen.
Here’ the video:
And here’s what he had to say about Mr Cohen: “If disbarred and fully discredited lawyer Michael Cohen is not indicted for PERJURY, THEN PERJURY DOES NOT EXIST!”
Voices: Trump is going to drag the entire Republican party down with him
Noah Berlatsky writes:
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it,” South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham famously tweeted in 2016.
Donald Trump won in 2016, and Graham has become one of his most ardent supporters. But his tweet has nonetheless been prescient. The GOP lost elections in 2018, 2020, and 2022. Now former President and current 2024 candidate Trump faces multiple indictments for a range of illegal activities. And he’s made it clear that he intends to force the GOP to tie itself to his rapidly sinking garbage scow.
Read on:
Trump is going to drag the entire Republican party down with him
Trump furiously attacks DeSantis
After the Florida governor addressed the possibility that Mr Trump would be criminally indicted this week, the former president resurfaced a picture of Mr DeSantis from his teaching days and insinuated that the governor’s political enemies would suggest some kind of wrongdoing in his past.
Uproar at White House press briefing as reporters turn on journalist who held up Ted Lasso cast appearance
The White House press briefing was interrupted several times on Monday by reporter Simon Ateba of Africa News Today.
Ateba interrupted Karine Jean-Pierre at several points, exclaiming that the US was “not China” and claiming that he was being suppressed from being allowed to ask questions.
Other reporters in the room grew visibly agitated as Ateba’s outbursts continued, and Ms Jean-Pierre was eventually forced to threaten to end the briefing.
Read more:
Reporter disrupts White House press briefing featuring Ted Lasso cast
Eric Trump says DeSantis ‘not the guy I [thought] he was'
Responding to a tweet about the muted response from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to “political persecution” of Donald Trump, the former president’s second son Eric, tweeted: “Until that day where they do the exact same thing to him, his friends and his family… at which time he will neither have the backbone, nor the resources, to fight off the corrupt system. He’s not the guy I [thought] he was…”
Trump reposts longer version of deleted attack on DeSantis
The former president presumably needed a moment to finesse his below-the-belt attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, reposting a longer version and doubling down with his accusations of his alleged partying with “classmates that are ‘underage’ (or possibly a man!)”
