Trump news – live: Violent threats surge as Trump team readies for Stormy Daniels hush money indictment
Barricades have been erected and security ramped up outside Manhattan Criminal Court after the former president claimed he will be arrested amid the Stormy Daniels hush money investigation
Donald Trump could be indicted as soon as Wednesday as Manhattan prosecutors investigating hush money payments to Stormy Daniels conclude their probe.
In anticipation of their decision, there has been a surge in online threats directed at government targets and political officials, with plans for what one commenter called January 6 times ten, with guns.
While there have been lacklustre turnouts at rallies in support of the embattled former president — with one in New York so sparsely attended that it was estimated the ratio of journalists to protesters was five to one — the Trump 2024 campaign is using the moment to fundraise.
On his own social media platform, Mr Trump posted a scathing, late-night video on Monday attacking the four ongoing criminal investigations into his actions. He took aim at what he calls the “most disgusting witchhunt in the history of our country” telling his followers that he will “stand in their way” of their political “enemies”.
Mr Trump’s troubles don’t end in New York. The special counsel’s office in Washington reportedly has evidence the former president misled his own attorneys about the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, potential eliminating Mr Trump’s attorney-client privilege defences.
Trump supporters stage protest
Court demands of Trump legal team 'completely unheard of', says Tristan Snell
A DC circuit appeals court on Tuesday sought answers from Donald Trump attorneys by Tuesday midnight and a reply from the department of justice (DOJ) by 6am.
The move concerns a request from Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by the DOJ to investigate Mr Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents.
Mr Smith found “compelling preliminary evidence” that the former president knowingly misled his own legal team about holding onto the records after leaving office, ABC News reported citing sources.
Commentator Tristan Snell said the move is “completely unheard of.”
“...Normally that process would take MONTHS. Instead they’re making the lawyers submit everything in HOURS,” he wrote on Twitter.
Trump wants to be handcuffed and turn everything into a ‘spectacle’ - report
Donald Trump has reportedly told advisers that he wants to be handcuffed when he makes an appearance in court if he is indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
The former president argued that since he would be required to go to the court and surrender himself to authorities for fingerprinting and a mug shot, he might as well turn everything into a “spectacle”, The Guardian reported citing sources.
Mr Trump, according to unnamed sources, was “deeply anxious that any special arrangements – like making his first court appearance by video link or skulking into the courthouse – would make him look weak or like a loser”.
House GOP demand Alvin Bragg be hauled to Congress over Trump indictment
Republicans have rallied in Donald Trump’s defence after the one-term president predicted that he will be arrested on Tuesday, with a trio of House committee chairs threatening to haul New York City’s top prosecutor in front of Congress to explain himself.
In a letter sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Monday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil accused the Democratic prosecutor of being “about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority” by indicting Mr Trump.
Graeme Massie and Andrew Feinberg report.
Alvin Bragg rips ‘baseless accusations’ as House Republicans demand his testimony
One-term president has called on supporters to ‘protest’ if he is arrested
Murdoch and son could testify as judge weighs trial for Fox News v Dominion
Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems told a judge in Delaware that Fox News personalities and executives knew that baseless allegations of vote manipulation in the 2020 presidential election were false but continued to air those claims and host the people who made them.
Both parties are seeking summary judgment, each asking the judge to declare them the winner without having to proceed toward a jury trial as scheduled next month.
The company has sued Fox for $1.6bn in a defamation lawsuit alleging that the network, risking losing its viewership and impacting its business, knowingly presented false claims that energised competing networks that were faithful to conspiracy theories elevated by former president Donald Trump and his allies.
Alex Woodward reports.
Fox News and Dominion face off in court as judge decides whether case goes to trial
The voting machine company wants Rupert Murdoch to testify as both parties ask a Delaware judge for summary judgment in blockbuster defamation case
Unpacking the Stormy Daniels story
John Bowden writes:
Former President Donald Trump has been out of office for two years, and is already itching to go back.
But one figure from his first run for president has refused to go away, and may end up being a major headache for him as he pursues a third White House bid.
We’re talking, of course, about adult film star Stormy Daniels, also known by her real name, Stephanie Clifford. Ms Daniels made headlines in 2018 when she came forward with an allegation that she had been in a romantic extramarital relationship with the president in 2006, and had been threatened and later bribed to keep her mouth shut.
Read more:
Inside the Stormy Daniels hush money payment that could lead to first Trump charges
A five-year story finally looks to be nearing some kind of conclusion. John Bowden takes a look at the saga that may lead to criminal charges against Donald Trump
DeSantis doubles attacks on ‘dramatic and chaotic’ Trump
Ron DeSantis has doubled down on his attacks on Donald Trump ahead of the former president’s predicted indictment and their likely 2024 clash for the Republican presidential nomination.
The Florida governor told Piers Morgan in an interview that he was not phased by Mr Trump’s mocking and branding of him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” in recent attacks.
“I don’t know how to spell the sanctimonious one. I don’t really know what it means, but I kinda like it, it’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels. We’ll go with that, that’s fine,” he told Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Earlier in Panama City, Florida, Mr DeSantis said: “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair.”
“I just, I can’t speak to that.”
Graeme Massie reports.
Ron DeSantis doubles down Trump attacks ahead of indictment
Florida governor seen as biggest rival to former president for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
Don Jr unloads on DeSantis after he failed to back his father
Former president Donald Trump Jr’s son Donald Trump Jr blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for not defending his father enough as the former president faces indictment and potential extradition from the state.
The younger Mr Trump laid into the Florida governor, who is seen as a potential challenger to his father, for offering a weak defence if he would take any action if the former president is indicted.
Eric Garcia reports.
Donald Trump Jr unloads on Ron DeSantis after he failed to back his father
Former president Donald Trump Jr’s son Donald Trump Jr blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for not defending his father enough as the former president faces indictment and potential extradition from the state.
Mugshot, fingerprints, handcuffs? What is the process for indicting Trump
The looming criminal indictment now widely expected to be coming down on Donald Trump’s shoulders has left many, including seasoned legal experts who have followed the justice system for years wondering exactly what to expect when it actually happens.
Sources close to the investigation told Politico on Monday that an indictment could be coming as soon as later that day; a possibility that led to law enforcement officials erecting barricades outside of the Manhattan courthouse where Mr Trump’s arraignment would occur.
The former president will probably not be arrested unless he were to fight his indictment and refuse to attend his arraignment.
He would be almost certainly not handcuffed as the crime(s) for which he could be indicted are not considered violent offenses.
John Bowden has more.
Mugshot, fingerprints, handcuffs? The process for indicting Trump
Former president expects to be arrested this week
Trump lawyer blasted hush money payments as possibly ‘illegal’ and ‘fraud’ in 2018
When reached by The Independent for comment, Mr Tacopina emphasised that twice during his 2018 appearance on CNN, he said, “if that is in fact the case”.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump lawyer blasted hush money payments as possibly ‘illegal’ and ‘fraud’ in 2018
‘The facts as I have now learned clearly show, that is NOT in fact the case,’ Joe Tacopina tells The Independent
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies