The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s role in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election did not meet on Wednesday.

This delays any decision as to whether Mr Trump will become the first-ever president to be indicted on criminal charges.

It was believed that the panel was expected to hear from at least one more witness before it votes on whether to indict the former president. Should he be indicted, Mr Trump would be expected to appear for an arraignment sometime next week.

Perhaps in an effort to distract himself, Mr Trump has taken aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, teasing him about his expected 2024 run.

In further legal woes, a three-judge panel has denied the former president’s request to block one of his attorneys from turning over documents to a grand jury looking into whether he broke the law by retaining classified papers at Mar-a-Lago and whether he obstructed the investigation into his alleged retention those items.