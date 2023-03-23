Trump news - live: Grand jury cancels Stormy Daniels hush money hearing as poll shows public against Trump
Grand jury investigating Trump’s role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election could return an indictment on Wednesday
How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges
The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s role in hush money payments to Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election did not meet on Wednesday.
This delays any decision as to whether Mr Trump will become the first-ever president to be indicted on criminal charges.
It was believed that the panel was expected to hear from at least one more witness before it votes on whether to indict the former president. Should he be indicted, Mr Trump would be expected to appear for an arraignment sometime next week.
Perhaps in an effort to distract himself, Mr Trump has taken aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, teasing him about his expected 2024 run.
In further legal woes, a three-judge panel has denied the former president’s request to block one of his attorneys from turning over documents to a grand jury looking into whether he broke the law by retaining classified papers at Mar-a-Lago and whether he obstructed the investigation into his alleged retention those items.
Trump reportedly raised $1.5m since he announced his ‘arrest’ on Saturday
Donald Trump’s robust fundraising campaign has reportedly collected more than $1.5m since he announced his impending “arrest” on 18 March.
Alex Woodward reports.
Donald Trump reportedly raised $1.5m since he announced his ‘arrest’
The former president’s campaign has seized on a media frenzy and right-wing outrage ignited by his Truth Social posts
Trump relishes idea of a perp walk
Former president Donald Trump is reportedly relishing the idea of a perp walk as he prepares for a potential indictment.
The former president has reportedly told friends and associates at Mar-a-Lago that he welcomes the idea of doing a perp walk in front of supporters and photographers if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg does indeed indict him, according to The New York Times.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump relishes idea of a perp walk as ex-president prepares for indictment
The former president’s confidantes aren’t sure if he is emitting bravado or he is genuine, The New York Times reports
Stormy Daniels says she will ‘dance down the street’ when ‘tiny’ Trump is indicted
The adult film star at the centre of Donald Trump’s looming criminal indictment has said she will “dance down the street” when “tiny” Donald Trump is indicted over hush money payments to silence her about an alleged affair.
Stormy Daniels took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a series of posts mocking the former president over his potentially looming – and historic – criminal indictment in Manhattan.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Stormy Daniels says she will ‘dance down the street’ when ‘tiny’ Trump is indicted
Porn star derides former president over hush money allegations as he rages about potential arrest
GOP presidential hopefuls holding off on campaigns
They are meeting with campaign donors and giving frequent interviews on cable news. They’re delivering speeches in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire and hobnobbing with local Republican groups. Some are even quietly discussing campaign jobs with political operatives.
But don’t call them presidential candidates — at least, not yet.
From Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, there appears to be little rush to join the field of official presidential candidates. The reluctance reflects the unsettled nature of U.S. politics as Republicans game out whether Donald Trump will maintain his grip on the party, particularly if a criminal indictment is leveled against the former president in New York as early as this week.
Presidential waiting game: GOP hopefuls hold off campaigns
At this point during the last presidential election in 2020, more than 15 Democrats had jumped into their party’s open presidential race
All the investigations Trump is facing
New York prosecutors are not the only ones pursuing investigations against the former president.
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
The former president, his business and allies are under scrutiny for tax fraud allegations, real estate practices and a plot to steal the 2020 election
Fox News and Dominion argue over legal standards to prove defamation
Lawyers for Fox News and a voting machine company tangled Wednesday over the high bar to prove defamation in a $1.6 billion lawsuit that has embarrassed the conservative network over its airing of false claims related to the 2020 presidential election.
The argument is at the heart of each side’s attempt to persuade a Delaware judge that he should grant summary judgment in its favor and avoid a jury trial scheduled to start next month that would focus in part on media protections afforded in a nearly six-decade-old libel standard.
Read on:
Fox, Dominion argue over legal standards to prove defamation
Lawyers for Fox News and a voting machine company are tangling over the high bar to prove defamation in a $1.6 billion lawsuit that has embarrassed the conservative network over its airing of false claims related to the 2020 presidential election
Trump called for protesters. They turned up and demanded his arrest
Former President Donald Trump called on supporters to descend on the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday to protest – as he is on the brink of being indicted for his role in paying off adult movie star Stormy Daniels.
Some of those supporters did show up. But they were outnumbered by demonstrators who support the indictment of the former president, a Manhattan native who achieved just over 12 per cent of the vote in his former home borough in the 2020 election.
Abe Asher has the story.
Trump called for protesters. They turned up and demanded his arrest
Former president is on the brink of being indicted
Watch: Court rules Trump attorney must testify in classified documents case
A New York neighbourhood finds itself in the spotlight
As the world waits to see whether a grand jury in lower Manhattan indicts former President Donald Trump, neighborhood resident Barbara Malmet decided to give up her front-row seat.
While police erected barricades around the courthouse where any criminal case would be brought, the retired New York University professor packed a bag and prepared to leave town.
Malmet, 70, lives a few blocks from the city’s civic center and said she is concerned about “a smaller repeat of Jan. 6” if Trump incites “his cult followers into violence.” She wants ”a little more peace of mind not being within walking distance of the courthouse.”
Read on:
NYC neighborhood carries on during wait for Trump grand jury
As the world waits to see whether a grand jury indicts former President Donald Trump, crowds of reporters have gathered outside a courthouse in lower Manhattan
Full Story: Appeals court upholds forcing Trump lawyer to give evidence in classified documents case
A three-judge panel of the District Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals has denied former President Trump’s request to block one of his attorneys from turning over documents to a grand jury looking into whether he broke the law by retaining classified documents at his Florida residence and whether he obstructed the investigation into his alleged retention of the documents.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Appeals court upholds forcing Trump lawyer to give evidence in classified docs case
The three-judge panel’s ruling forces Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to provide evidence to a grand jury investigating whether former president Donald Trump obstructed justice
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies