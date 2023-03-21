Trump news – live: Trump posts video attacking four criminal probes after he claimed he will be arrested today
Barricades have been erected and security ramped up outside Manhattan Criminal Court after the former president claimed he will be arrested on Tuesday
Donald Trump posted a scathing, late-night video on Truth Social on Monday attacking the four ongoing criminal investigations into his actions – after he claimed that he will be arrested by Manhattan prosecutors today.
In the video, the former president took aim at what he claims to be the “most disgusting witchhunt in the history of our country” as he listed off the four probes and told his followers that he will “stand in their way” of their political “enemies”.
“They are not coming after me – they are coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way,” he claimed.
His comments came hours after ally Robert Costello testified before the grand jury at the request of the former president’s lawyers – in an attempt to cast doubts on the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen.
On Saturday, Mr Trump claimed that he will be arrested on Tuesday by Manhattan prosecutors investigating hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
His camp later walked back his comments saying they had not been informed if or when an indictment could take place.
John Oliver mocks Trump’s new campaign advert
Comedian John Oliver has mocked the latest campaign advertisement from former US president Donald Trump.
The beleagered Trump has maintained his intention to run for the country’s highest office again in 2024.
A video posted by the former president last week was probably not intended to be as funny as many saw it.
Have fun.
Trump posts scathing late-night Truth Social video attacking four criminal probes as indictment looms
Donald Trump posted a late-night video on Truth Social on Monday night attacking the four criminal investigations into his actions – as a possible indictment over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels looms.
In the scathing video – where the former president looking exceptionally tanned stood against a backdrop of the US flag – he took aim at what he claimed to be the “most disgusting witchhunt in the history of our country”.
“These four horrible radical left Democrat investigations of your all time, favourite president – me – is just a continuation of the most disgusting witchhunts in the history of our country,” he fumed.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
McCarthy says Trump’s calls to protest indictment are not ‘harmful’ but advises against it
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has called on Americans not to protest or turn to violence if or when Donald Trump is criminally indicted over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Speaking at a press conference at the House GOP issues retreat on Sunday, the House majority leader broke rank with the former president after he claimed his arrest was imminent and called on the American people to “take our nation back”.
“I don’t think people should protest this stuff,” Mr McCarthy said.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Will Trump be arrested today?
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday in connection to the Manhattan grand jury investigating the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
His legal team later walked back the timeline confirming that they have not been notified that he will be indicted – or given a time for if or when it does happen.
However, Politico reported on Monday night that the grand jury will not return until Wednesday – which means that an indictment will not come until Wednesday at the earliest.
Three people involved in the deliberations told the outlet that an indictment by the grand jury is expected soon.
WATCH: NYPD sets up barricades near Manhattan court ahead of possible Trump indictment
Trump posts late-night Truth Social video attacking four criminal probes
Donald Trump posted a late-night video on Truth Social on Monday night attacking the four criminal investigations into his actions.
In the video – where the former president looking exceptionally tanned stood against a backdrop of the US flag – he took aim at what he claims to be the “most disgusting witchhunt in the history of our country”.
“These four horrible radical left Democrat investigations of your all time, favourite president – me – is just a continuation of the most disgusting witchhunts in the history of our country,” he fumed.
“It’s an absolute disgrace. Whether its the Mar-a-Lago raid, the unselect-Committee hoax, the perfect Georgia phone call that was absolutely perfect, or the Stormy ‘horseface’ Daniels extortion plot... They’re all sick and it’s fake news.”
Mr Trump vowed to “defeat” the investigations and claimed that he was “standing in their way” of political “enemies” for his supporters.
“They are not coming after me – they are coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way,” he said.
How did a porn star become one of the most powerful people in politics?
Io Dodds explains how Stormy Daniels landed in the middle of a political firestorm.
Trump loses bid to keep key evidence out of E. Jean Carroll rape trial
Donald Trump’s effort to keep key evidence out of his civil rape trial next month was rejected by a federal judge Monday.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan ruled that key witnesses will be allowed to testify and misogynistic remarks Trump made about women in 2005 when he apparently didn’t realize he was being recorded can be played for a jury that will hear quarter-century-old rape allegations made by a former magazine columnist.
A trial in the case filed by E. Jean Carroll is scheduled to start April 25. Carroll and Trump are expected to testify.
Carroll said in a 2019 memoir that she was raped by Trump in the mid-1990s in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale Manhattan department store. She said a chance encounter filled with lighthearted banter turned violent when they entered a small room while teasing one another about who would try on a piece of lingerie.
Trump has repeatedly insisted he never met Carroll at the store and that he didn’t know who she was. During an October deposition, he misidentified a decades-old photograph of her as one of his ex-wives.
In the deposition, Trump was dismissive of Carroll’s claims, saying: “Physically she’s not my type.”
Kaplan had previously ruled that taped remarks Trump made in an “Access Hollywood” tape could be used in a defamation case Carroll brought against him before she filed a rape claim against him in November, when a temporary law took effect allowing adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if attacks happened decades ago.
He also ruled that two women who made sexual abuse claims in circumstances similar to those alleged by Carroll could testify at trial.
The Access Hollywood tape was revealed just weeks before Trump won the November 2016 presidential election.
In the tape, he said that sometimes when he sees beautiful women: “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.” And he added that, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” including grabbing women between their legs.
Afterward, he issued a rare apology, saying the comments were “locker room banter” caught on a hot mic.
Lawyers for Trump and Carroll had agreed that the defamation claim, made in a separate lawsuit, could be tried along with the rape claim, but the judge rejected that proposal Monday, saying the defamation lawsuit could be tried separately or not at all if the Justice Department successfully replaces Trump as a defendant with the United States.
In an order Monday, Kaplan ruled specifically that he would allow the “Access Hollywood” tape and testimony by two other women who say Trump attacked them sexually to be included in next month’s trial, repeating his rulings from the defamation case.
“There is no reason, and Mr. Trump has made no persuasive argument, for me to rule differently,” he wrote.
He also said he will allow testimony from two individuals who worked at the department store at the time of the alleged rape to testify, even though Trump’s lawyers objected, saying they hadn’t been notified in a timely fashion of the testimony and hadn’t had a chance to depose the witnesses.
The judge said lawyers for Carroll had notified them of the witnesses in a timely fashion.
Lawyers for Trump and Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
All NYPD officers ‘told to wear full uniform on Tuesday’ ahead of possible Trump indictment
All New York Police Department (NYPD) officers have reportedly been ordered to wear their full uniform on Tuesday in the event of a possible indictment of Donald Trump.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
Trump asks court to toss entire Georgia grand jury probe
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked a Georgia court to toss out any evidence gathered by the months-long special purpose grand jury empaneled last year to investigate his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss, and to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting him.
In a 50-page motion filed with the Fulton County Superior Court, Mr Trump’s legal team claims the Georgia law authorising the establishment of special purpose grand juries — which are investigative in nature but cannot issue indictments — is unconstitutional because it does not specify whether such grand juries are civil or criminal in nature.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
