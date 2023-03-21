✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Donald Trump posted a scathing, late-night video on Truth Social on Monday attacking the four ongoing criminal investigations into his actions – after he claimed that he will be arrested by Manhattan prosecutors today.

In the video, the former president took aim at what he claims to be the “most disgusting witchhunt in the history of our country” as he listed off the four probes and told his followers that he will “stand in their way” of their political “enemies”.

“They are not coming after me – they are coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way,” he claimed.

His comments came hours after ally Robert Costello testified before the grand jury at the request of the former president’s lawyers – in an attempt to cast doubts on the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen.

On Saturday, Mr Trump claimed that he will be arrested on Tuesday by Manhattan prosecutors investigating hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

His camp later walked back his comments saying they had not been informed if or when an indictment could take place.