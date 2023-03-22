✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Donald Trump could be indicted as soon as Wednesday as Manhattan prosecutors investigating hush money payments to Stormy Daniels conclude their probe.

In anticipation of their decision, there has been a surge in online threats directed at government targets and political officials, with plans for what one commenter called January 6 times ten, with guns.

While there have been lacklustre turnouts at rallies in support of the embattled former president — with one in New York so sparsely attended that it was estimated the ratio of journalists to protesters was five to one — the Trump 2024 campaign is using the moment to fundraise.

On his own social media platform, Mr Trump posted a scathing, late-night video on Monday attacking the four ongoing criminal investigations into his actions. He took aim at what he calls the “most disgusting witchhunt in the history of our country” telling his followers that he will “stand in their way” of their political “enemies”.

Mr Trump’s troubles don’t end in New York. The special counsel’s office in Washington reportedly has evidence the former president misled his own attorneys about the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, potential eliminating Mr Trump’s attorney-client privilege defences.