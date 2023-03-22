Trump arrest - live: Violent threats surge as Trump team readies for Stormy Daniels hush money indictment
Barricades have been erected and security ramped up outside Manhattan Criminal Court after the former president claimed he will be arrested
Donald Trump could be indicted as soon as Wednesday as Manhattan prosecutors investigating hush money payments to Stormy Daniels conclude their probe.
In anticipation of their decision, there has been a surge in online threats directed at government targets and political officials, with plans for what one commenter called January 6 times ten, with guns.
While there have been lacklustre turnouts at rallies in support of the embattled former president — with one in New York so sparsely attended that it was estimated the ratio of journalists to protesters was five to one — the Trump 2024 campaign is using the moment to fundraise.
On his own social media platform, Mr Trump posted a scathing, late-night video on Monday attacking the four ongoing criminal investigations into his actions. He took aim at what he calls the “most disgusting witchhunt in the history of our country” telling his followers that he will “stand in their way” of their political “enemies”.
Mr Trump’s troubles don’t end in New York. The special counsel’s office in Washington reportedly has evidence the former president misled his own attorneys about the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, potential eliminating Mr Trump’s attorney-client privilege defences.
Don Jr unloads on DeSantis after he failed to back his father
Former president Donald Trump Jr’s son Donald Trump Jr blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for not defending his father enough as the former president faces indictment and potential extradition from the state.
The younger Mr Trump laid into the Florida governor, who is seen as a potential challenger to his father, for offering a weak defence if he would take any action if the former president is indicted.
Eric Garcia reports.
Mugshot, fingerprints, handcuffs? What is the process for indicting Trump
The looming criminal indictment now widely expected to be coming down on Donald Trump’s shoulders has left many, including seasoned legal experts who have followed the justice system for years wondering exactly what to expect when it actually happens.
Sources close to the investigation told Politico on Monday that an indictment could be coming as soon as later that day; a possibility that led to law enforcement officials erecting barricades outside of the Manhattan courthouse where Mr Trump’s arraignment would occur.
The former president will probably not be arrested unless he were to fight his indictment and refuse to attend his arraignment.
He would be almost certainly not handcuffed as the crime(s) for which he could be indicted are not considered violent offenses.
John Bowden has more.
Trump lawyer blasted hush money payments as possibly ‘illegal’ and ‘fraud’ in 2018
When reached by The Independent for comment, Mr Tacopina emphasised that twice during his 2018 appearance on CNN, he said, “if that is in fact the case”.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
ICYMI: Late night hosts pour scorn on Trump amid arrest claims
“You’ve got to give it to him. It’s not often that someone sends out a save-the-date for their own arrest.”
How did a porn star become one of the most powerful people in politics?
Stormy Daniels is again at the centre of a national firestorm as New York state prosecutors are reportedly preparing to bring charges against Mr Trump, which would be the first criminal prosecution against a former president in US history.
Io Dodds explains how Daniels ended up as such a crucial figure in contemporary US politics.
Tucker Carlson team put pictures of Nancy Pelosi in a bathing suit around the office, former producer says
A former Fox News producer has claimed in a lawsuit that members of the staff of Tucker Carlson’s show put images of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a bathing suit up throughout their office to mock her for her appearance.
Abby Grossberg, the former producer, filed a discrimination suit against Fox News, Carlson, and several other executives and producers in a Manhattan court on Monday.
Ms Grossberg, who started working at Tucker Carlson Tonight in September 2022, said she was stunned upon starting her job “to be greeted by many large and blown-up photographs of Nancy Pelosi in a plunging bathing suit revealing her cleavage”.
Abe Asher reports.
Tucker Carlson team put up pictures of Nancy Pelosi in a bathing suit, suit alleges
The former producer has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Fox News
If he’s arrested and indicted, can Trump still be president?
What happens to the 2024 race, and Donald Trump’s ability to participate in it, if he comes under criminal indictment?
John Bowden reports.
Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ after Trump texts leak and claims to ‘love’ ex-president
Despite leaked text messages that show Tucker Carlson describing how he “passionately” hates Donald Trump, the Fox News host is claiming it’s quite the opposite.
“Oh, let’s see. I spent four years defending his policies and I, I’m going to defend them again tonight,” Mr Carlson told WABC radio. “And actually, and I’m pretty straight forward, I’m um I love Trump. Like, as a person, I think Trump is funny and insightful.”
Mr Trump has also insisted the two have a good relationship.
“He doesn’t hate me, or at least, not anymore!” Mr Trump claimed earlier this month.
Mr Carlson said he “passionately” hated Donald Trump and fantasised in 2021 about the day he would no longer have to cover his fellow conservative, according to new messages released as part of a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Carlson told an unknown Fox News employee just two days before the January 6 Capitol riot, according to the court documents. “I truly can’t wait.”
“I hate him passionately,” he added.
What is the process for indicting Donald Trump on criminal charges?
The looming criminal indictment now widely expected to be coming down on Donald Trump’s shoulders has left many, including seasoned legal experts and journalists who have followed the justice system for years wondering exactly what to expect when it actually happens.
John Bowden looks at how things would likely play out.
Did Donald Trump mislead his own lawyers over Mar-a-Lago documents?
Donald Trump knowingly misled his own attorneys about his handling of classified documents after leaving office, according to the contents of a sealed filing in the special counsel investigation of the former president, ABC News reports.
The federal special counsel investigating Mr Trump presented a Washington court with evidence that the former president committed “criminal violations” and deliberately misled his lawyers, former DC district court chief judge Beryl Howell wrote in a Friday filing, a source told the broadcaster. (Judge Howell stepped down the same day as the reported filing.)
As a result of the alleged misconduct on Mr Trump’s part, Judge Howell ordered Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to comply with a grand jury subpoena and offer records and testimony in the investigation, which he had previously avoided by claiming attorney-client privilege.
Attorney-client privilege doesn’t apply to conversations relating to carrying out or concealing a crime.
More details in our full story here.
