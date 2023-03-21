Trump news – live: Trump attacks DeSantis for Stormy Daniels jibe as grand jury indictment said to be imminent
Trump frets about arrest and tries to hamstring Georgia investigation
Donald Trump has lashed out at Ron DeSantis for a muted response to the potential indictment against him in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
The attack comes amid calls from some of the former president’s supporters for the Florida governor to stop any attempt to extradite him from the state to New York to answer any charges.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump filed a last-ditch effort to evade the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.
That comes as the former president has claimed he will be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests to “take our nation back” in language that drew comparisons to his rhetoric leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots.
Kevin McCarthy has called on Americans not to protest if Mr Trump is arrested as part of a grand jury investigation into his alleged role in the payments to Ms Daniels, an adult film star.
The House majority leader responded to Mr Trump’s call on Sunday, saying: “I don’t think people should protest this stuff.”
Police and public safety officials prepare for possible Trump indictment
Law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels have met to discuss the possibility that Donald Trump may be indicted as early as next week over a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, after the former president urged supporters to protest if he is arrested.
More than a dozen senior figures in the New York Police Department and two public safety aides to the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, held a virtual meeting on Sunday, the New York Times reports.
Uproar at White House press briefing as reporters turn on journalist who shouted down press secretary
A visit to the White House by the cast of AppleTV’s Ted Lasso was interrupted when a journalist began shouting down press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
The outburst eventually resulted in other reporters remonstrating with the heckler, saying he was impeding their ability to work.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Reporter disrupts White House press briefing featuring Ted Lasso cast
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre threatened to end the press conference
Lawyers and rights groups want examination of DeSantis’s Guantanamo record
Lawyers and human rights activists have called for greater scrutiny of Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s time serving as a Navy JAG lawyer at Guantanamo Bay, amid accusations from former detainees that he observed their torture.
The calls come as a former detainee at the camp, Mansoor Adayfi, claimed in an interview with The Independent that Mr DeSantis witnessed his force-feeding, a practice he described as torture.
Mr DeSantis served at Guantanamo between March 2006 and January 2007, a time when the notorious prison camp was rocked by riots, hunger strikes and death.
Richard Hall reports for The Independent.
Lawyers and rights groups calls for greater scrutiny of DeSantis’s Guantanamo record
Lawyers who represent detainees at Guantanamo said the allegations could do ‘incredible damage’ to the standing of the United States. Richard Hall reports
Indictment of Trump would be unprecedented historical moment
The decision whether to indict former President Donald Trump over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign lies in the hands of a Manhattan grand jury that has been hearing evidence in secret for weeks.
An indictment of Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024, would be an unprecedented moment in American history, the first criminal case against a former US president.
Law enforcement officials are bracing for protests and the possibility of violence after Trump called on his supporters to protest ahead of a possible indictment.
ICYMI: Trump's call for protests get muted reaction from supporters
Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
Voices: Republicans play the Trump indictment waiting game
Eric Garcia writes:
Republicans are now anticipating whether former president Donald Trump will actually be indicted and how to proceed accordingly.
The former president took a sledgehammer to the best laid plans this weekend when he alleged that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office would indict him based on supposedly paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels money to keep quiet about their affair on Tuesday and called on his supporters to protest.
His announcement served as a stark reminder that beyond any policy goal – more than tax cuts, anti-immigration sentiments or spreading fear about teenages transitioning their gender – defending the twice-impeached former president is an article of faith for the modern-day GOP.
Who is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg?
Former president Donald Trump fired out three furious all-caps posts on his Truth Social page on 18 March, invoking images of burning cities and World War III while stoking unrest with a call for his supporters to “protest, protest, protest” what he predicted would be his arrest in New York.
Alvin Bragg – the Manhattan district attorney whose office is overseeing a criminal investigation into the former president’s business practices following long-running allegations of fraud – issued a memo to his staff in response, stressing that he does “not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”
His internal message did not mention the former president by name or his incendiary rhetoric, but he referred to “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Alvin Bragg: The district attorney who could criminally prosecute Donald Trump
The New York prosecutor has been tight-lipped about his office’s investigation into the former president, who could make history as the first to ever face a criminal indictment, Alex Woodward reports
Trump issues a chilling warning of what could happen if he is indicted
Alex Woodward writes:
On 18 March, [Donald Trump] demanded that his supporters “protest” his imminent “arrest” in New York in a furious all-caps social media post typical of his violent visions of America in chaos: a “dying” and “third world” country where “leftist thugs” are “killing and burning with no retribution”.
His recent remarks echo his calls to supporters that fuelled the attack on the US Capitol and his apocalyptic visions of America from his time in office and on the campaign trail, depicting his us-versus-them political stakes and a brewing civil war with grim conclusions – rhetoric that has gripped the GOP in the wake of Mr Trump’s candidacy.
The president and the porn star: A timeline of the Stormy Daniels case
Former President Donald Trump has been out of office for two years, and is already itching to go back.
But one figure from his first run for president has refused to go away, and may end up being a major headache for him as he pursues a third White House bid.
We’re talking, of course, about adult film star Stormy Daniels, also known by her real name, Stephanie Clifford. Ms Daniels made headlines in 2018 when she came forward with an allegation that she had been in a romantic extramarital relationship with the president in 2006, and had been threatened and later bribed to keep her mouth shut.
That story may now be coming to a head as John Bowden explains.
Inside the Stormy Daniels hush money payment that could lead to first Trump charges
A five-year story finally looks to be nearing some kind of conclusion. John Bowden takes a look at the saga that may lead to criminal charges against Donald Trump
