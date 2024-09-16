Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726501497

Trump second assassination attempt live: Suspect Ryan Routh charged with gun crimes as he appears in court

Man, 58, suspected of plotting to shoot Republican presidential nominee at Florida golf course on Sunday appears at federal courthouse in West Palm Beach

Gustaf Kilander,Alexander Butler,Joe Sommerlad
Monday 16 September 2024 16:44
Secret Service reveal how close Donald Trump was to golf course shooting suspect

Donald Trump was the subject of a second apparent assassination attempt at one of his golf courses in Florida on Sunday, the FBI has said.

The former president is safe and unharmed and the bureau says it is investigating the latest security episode involving the Republican presidential nominee, just nine weeks after he survived a previous attempt on his life when he was shot in the ear by a sniper at a rally in Pennsylvania.

A man was spotted aiming an AK-47-type rifle at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf resort while concealed in shrubbery about 400 to 500 yards away from the politician when he was spotted by Secret Service agents who opened fire as he fled the scene.

He was later stopped in a Nissan SUV by police and taken into custody in a neighboring county.

The suspect has since been named as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, who is believed to have criticised Trump on social media and expressed his willingness to “fight and die” in Ukraine, a cause in which he appears to have been intensely invested.

Routh appeared in court in West Palm Beach on Monday and was charged with two gun offences.

Recommended
1726500625

Trump to meet with acting Secret Service director later

Richard Rowe will meet with the Republican nominee at Mar-a-Lago shortly to get his side of the story.

Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 16:30
1726499425

Breaking: Routh charged with two federal gun offences

No official indictment has been filed yet but Ryan Wesley Routh has reportedly been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number during his Florida court appearance just now.

A detention hearing has been set for September 23 and his arraignment is scheduled for September 30.

Here’s Ariana Baio’s report.

Trump shooting suspect charged with two gun crimes as he appears in court in shackles

Suspect is facing two gun-related charges after being accused of attempting to assasinate Trump

Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 16:10
1726498825

Trump claims Democrats’ ‘rhetoric is causing me to be shot at’

The Republican presidential nominee said this to Fox News Digital earlier, alluding to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris calling him a “threat to democracy” (he has said himself that he plans to be “a dictator on day one” and discussing tearing up the US Constitution but hey ho...).

“These are people that want to destroy our country,” Trump told Fox.

“It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat.”

Don Jr has likewise been taking up this line and Doug Collins and others have taken to the same network to blame “liberal name calling” for the threats against Trump, as though no MAGA conservative would ever dream of trash-talking an opponent.

Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 16:00
1726497625

‘The Secret Service needs more help,’ says Biden

Speaking as he left the White House this morning, President Joe Biden again expressed his relief and thanked God that Trump had not been harmed, said he had not yet received a full report on yesterday’s events and commented that the much-criticised US Secret Service might require more support.

“One thing I want to make clear: the Service needs more help,” the commander-in-chief said.

“And I think that Congress should respond to their needs if they in fact need more service people.

“They’re deciding whether they need more personnel or not.”

Joe Biden leaving the White House on Monday morning
Joe Biden leaving the White House on Monday morning (Getty)
Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 15:40
1726496425

Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh appears in court in West Palm Beach

Routh is “wearing dark prison scrubs and with his hands and feet shackled”, per CNN.

Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 15:20
1726495822

Sheriff’s office releases picture of moment Ryan Wesley Routh arrested

Martin County Sheriff’s Office released this new photo of the suspect a little while ago.

Ryan Wesley Routh, suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at the former president’s Florida golf course
Ryan Wesley Routh, suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at the former president’s Florida golf course (Martin County Sheriff’s Office)
Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 15:10
1726494638

Piers Morgan reacts to ‘disgusting’ joke about latest Trump assassination attempt

The British commentator has reacted with fury after Rachel Vindman, the wife of whistleblower Alexander Vindman, made a joke about the latest assassination attempt on Trump.

Here’s Greg Evans to explain.

Piers Morgan reacts to ‘disgusting’ joke about latest Trump assassination attempt

The former president is said to be safe after the second attempt on his life this year

Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 14:50
1726492838

Acting Secret Service directly to remain in Florida ‘indefinitely’ to oversee investigation

It’s possible Ryan Wesley Routh could appear in court later today.

Meanwhile, acting US Secret Service director Ronald Rowe, who replaced Kimberly Cheatle after Butler fiasco, has said he will be in Florida to oversee the investigation for as long as it takes, reviewing the golf course and the suspect’s movements this afternoon.

Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 14:20
1726491038

Elon Musk deletes ‘joke’ that ‘no one is trying to assassinate Biden and Harris’ following fierce backlash

The tech entrepreneur has deleted what he now claims was a “joke” about how “no one is trying to assassinate” President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris following the second attempt on Donald Trump’s life on Sunday.

Rhian Lubin reports.

Elon Musk deletes ‘joke’ that ‘no one is trying to assassinate Biden and Harris’

Elon Musk, whose companies hold millions of dollars in government contracts, made the comments following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf resort

Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 13:50
1726489238

Trump to unveil crypto project amid scams and fears of ‘huge embarrassment’

The former president and his sons Donald Jr and Eric were due to be unveiling their new cryptocurrency project “World Liberty Financial” at his Florida golf course later today and, so far, we have not heard about any change to their plans.

Here’s Anthony Cuthbertson on Trump’s latest dubious business venture.

Trump to unveil crypto project amid scams and fears of ‘huge embarrassment’

Tens of thousands of Trump followers already tricked into joining fake group

Joe Sommerlad16 September 2024 13:20

