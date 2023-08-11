Special Counsel requests January 2024 trial in Jan 6 case as Georgia prosecutor pushes back on Trump - latest
The latest developments from Trumpworld as the Republican front-runner faces myriad legal challenges that threaten to derail his latest presidential bid
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office has asked the District of Columbia judge overseeing the 2020 election subversion case against former president Donald Trump to schedule the twice-impeached, thrice-indicted ex-president’s trial for a four to six-week period beginning on 2 January next year.
The former president reacted furiously to the proposal, calling the January 2024 trial date a form of “election interference” in an afternoon post on social media.
Meanwhile, the district attorney of Fulton County issued a memorandum to her office staff denouncing a new lie being told about her by Mr Trump and his allies while instructing them to not comment publicly on the matter.
Fani Willis issued the memo after the Trump campaign began running an ad spot in the state suggesting falsely that she had been engaged in an extramarital affair with a rapper who was the target of a racketeering probe.
Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer’s media statements against him in latest 2020 election case filing
Donald Trump’s lead attorney made a series of TV and media appearances in the days after the former president was federally indicted for three criminal conspiracies and the obstruction of the 2020 presidential election.
John Lauro said his client’s alleged actions were protected by the First Amendment. He floated a possible defence strategy in an upcoming trial. And he claimed that the former president, who is accused of committing crimes while in office, is “immune” from the case that federal prosecutors have brought against him.
Those statements have now been quoted by US Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith in his request to a federal judge to set a trial date.
Trump’s legal team has already prevented the discovery process from kicking off
At the arraignment last week, Trump attorney John Lauro suggested that he and his co-counsel could not begin to consider any possible trial date until they’d received the evidence that the government must turn over as part of the pre-trial discovery process.
“We need all that information, I think, in order to address the issue of when we would be ready, and also the extent to which we would have an idea of how long the trial would be,” he said.
Mr Trump’s legal team has already prevented the discovery process from kicking off by objecting to the government’s proposed protective order on the grounds that it would violate the ex-president’s right to free speech by barring him from publicly revealing evidence while on the campaign trail.
The prosecutors noted the disconnect between the arguments made at arraignment and the Trump defence team’s refusal to agree to a protective order that would allow them to begin reviewing discovery, calling the contradiction “perplexing”.
They also slammed Mr Lauro’s claim that the defence is “starting with a blank slate” as “impossible” and “disingenuous,” citing Mr Trump’s awareness of and response to much of the evidence which was previously made public during the House January 6 select committee’s hearings last year and the panel’s final report.
Trump’s legal strategy is cause as many delays as possible through any means possible
At his arraignment one week ago, Mr Trump’s attorneys indicated that they would request significant delays and ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to stop the clock set under the Speedy Trial Act which sets out a 70-day period in which trials in criminal cases are required to begin.
The ex-president’s legal strategy in both civil and criminal matters, dating back decades, is to cause as many delays as possible through any means possible. The three criminal cases against him have not proved an exception to this pattern, as Mr Trump is understood to believe his best chance at avoiding any negative consequences from the cases is to win next year’s presidential election.
But the magistrate judge who presided over the arraignment, Moxila Upadhyaya, told Mr Trump’s counsel that Judge Chutkan intends to set a trial date after a status conference on 28 August, and gave the government a full week to propose a trial schedule.
Mr Trump’s team will now have a week to respond to the department’s proposed schedule, though it’s unlikely that the ex-president’s counsel will agree with the government’s timeline.
‘A January 2, 2024, trial date represents an appropriately speedy trial in the public interest and in the interests of justice'
In an eight-page filing authored by Senior Assistant Special Counsels Molly Gaston and Thomas Windom, the special counsel’s office said their proposed schedule would give Mr Trump and his defence team sufficient time to prepare a case and review the evidence that the government is prepared to turn over as part of the discovery process, as well as litigate any pre-trial matters such as the request for a change of venue Mr Trump has said he will call for.
The prosecutors also said that a 2 January 2024 trial date would “most importantly ... vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial,” which they described as being “of particular significance” because Mr Trump is “charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes”.
“A January 2, 2024, trial date represents an appropriately speedy trial in the public interest and in the interests of justice, while affording the defendant time to prepare his defense and raise pre-trial legal issues with the Court,” they said.
Trump team’s harassment of poll workers could get him in trouble in Georgia
The harassment received by two Black women, a mother and her adult daughter, in Georgia after they were targeted by 2020 election conspiracies may become a central part of Fulton County’s case against Donald Trump and members of his 2020 team.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Wednesday that Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have testified at length about the death threats and racist harassment they experienced in the wake of their participation as poll workers in the 2020 election to a grand jury empanelled by District Attorney Fani Willis to hear her agency’s evidence against the Trump campaign and the former president himself.
Rudy Giuliani, the former president’s attorney, at one point directly accused the two of being involved in stealing ballots during a hearing called by a Georgia Senate subcommittee — part of his failed efforts to prove fraud had occurred in the election.
John Bowden has the story.
Harassment of mother and daughter poll workers could form part of Trump indictment
Trump team have said they are expecting indictments in Fulton County case
Biden teases ‘very quiet’ Lauren Boebert for boasting to voters about Democratic measures she voted against
Republican Rep Lauren Boebert, along with every Republican in Congress, voted against the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the Act led to the construction of the CS Wind plant – and in turn job creation – in her home state of Colorado.
And Ms Boebert has not shied away from taking credit for initiatives she voted against as President Joe Biden was quick to remind her in a speech touting his administration’s clean energy initiatives in New Mexico.
“Coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — y’know, the very quiet Republican lady? — it’s in her district,” he said to laughter from the audience. “Who, along with every other Republican, voted against this bill.”
Biden teases “quiet” Lauren Boebert for boasting about measures she voted against
All Republicans in Congress, including the outspoken Colorado lawmaker, voted against the Inflation Reduction Act but some have been seeking to take credit for elements of it
Utah governor pushes back at critics over welcoming Biden: ‘It’s insane’
Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Thursday hit back at critics who have questioned why he, a Republican, would welcome President Joe Biden to his state rather than make a show of publicly snubbing the US chief executive over policy disagreements.
Mr Cox, who was among the official greeters who met Mr Biden as he disembarked from Air Force One on Wednesday, addressed the question of why he’d chosen to attend the president’s arrival when he spoke on Thursday ahead of Mr Biden at an event to mark the anniversary of the PACT Act, a piece of bipartisan veterans’ care legislation which the president signed into law last year.
Mr Cox said he’d welcomed him to the Beehive State on behalf of its’ more than three million residents.
“Anytime we get the opportunity to have a president of either party in our state, we appreciate this amazing opportunity that we have to collaborate to work closely together, to push back on policies with which we disagree and to find areas of common ground,” he said.
Utah governor pushes back at critics over welcoming Biden: ‘It’s insane’
Governor Spencer Cox said he welcomed Mr Biden on behalf of his entire state
Trump forces news network to issue awkward 2020 election disclaimer
Donald Trump said he would refuse to sign a Republican National Committee loyalty pledge required by any candidate wishing to participate in the party’s first primary debate.
He made the comments to Eric Bolling during an appearance on the Maga-friendly television network Newsmax, which had to end the interview with an awkward disclaimer reminding viewers that it accepts the results of the 2020 election, even though Mr Trump frequently claims the election was rigged.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump says he won’t sign RNC loyalty pledge ahead of primary debate
Former president opposed the pledge in 2015, but eventually agreed to sign it later that year
Donald Trump is still using a Sharpie to sign his court documents
Among his many eccentricities, Donald Trump has a habit of signing even important official documents with a heavy Sharpie marker.
That continued on Thursday, when Mr Trump brought his signature, uh, signature to a batch of court documents related to his ongoing federal case in Florida over the alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Here’s our report on Mr Trump’s strange relationship with paper over the years.
Chewing, flushing, hoarding: Trump’s odd history with official docs
Former president reportedly an obsessive destroyer of paper
Trump complains world has ‘never been nastier than it is now’ as cases against him proceed
Former President Donald Trump said the world has “never been nastier than it is now” during an interview on Newsmax on Wednesday night as multiple criminal cases against him proceed.
Midway through an answer to a question in which he was speculating on Ron DeSantis’ odds of winning the 2028 Republican nomination for president, the former president veered into a broader philisophical take on the state of the politcal world.
“You don’t walk into anything,” Mr Trump said. “This is a tough world in politics. This is a nasty, nasty world, as we found out. Probably it’s never been nastier than it is right now. Because we have sick people. We have sick people in office, and again, they are a bigger problem than the outside world.”
Mr Trump’s comments on the percieved nastiness of the world come as he is facing charges in three separate criminal cases: one in New York, for his alleged participation in a hush money payment scheme; one in Florida for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House; and one in Washington, DC for allegedly inciting the January 6 Capitol riot.
Trump says world has ‘never been nastier than it is now’ as cases against him proceed
The former president is facing criminal charges in three separate cases, with fresh charges thought to be imminent
