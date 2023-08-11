✕ Close Trump claims Georgia DA had an affair with a gang member

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office has asked the District of Columbia judge overseeing the 2020 election subversion case against former president Donald Trump to schedule the twice-impeached, thrice-indicted ex-president’s trial for a four to six-week period beginning on 2 January next year.

The former president reacted furiously to the proposal, calling the January 2024 trial date a form of “election interference” in an afternoon post on social media.

Meanwhile, the district attorney of Fulton County issued a memorandum to her office staff denouncing a new lie being told about her by Mr Trump and his allies while instructing them to not comment publicly on the matter.

Fani Willis issued the memo after the Trump campaign began running an ad spot in the state suggesting falsely that she had been engaged in an extramarital affair with a rapper who was the target of a racketeering probe.