Trump slaps new 25% tariff on non-U.S. cars; threatens E.U. and Canada with higher levies: Live
President insists move will boost American auto manufacturing but experts fear it could hit consumers
Donald Trump has announced a 25 percent tariff on all fully-assembled cars imported to the U.S., the latest escalation of his chaotic trade war that is intended to boost American manufacturing but which could hit consumers.
His administration meanwhile remains under fire over the alarming security breach that saw Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, added by mistake to a Signal group chat in which the president’s most senior security officials discussed upcoming military action.
The magazine published their text exchange in full on Wednesday in response to denials that classified information had been compromised.
Trump said his National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has nothing to apologize for and has attempted to shift the blame towards an unnamed “lower level” White House employee instead, despite Waltz himself saying he takes “full responsibility” for the disaster.
Also swept up in the scandal, centered on an operation targeting Houthi positions in Yemen, are Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance.
Hegseth shared strike times and other details in the chat and is facing calls for his resignation from Democrats as the White House pushes back by blaming the media.
Trump threatens investigation of ‘rigged’ judicial system after his least favorite D.C. judge appointed to Signalgate case
The president also found time late last night to lash out once more at U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, the justice with whom he sparred over the legality of those El Salvador deportation flights, who was yesterday appointed to oversee a new case brought by American Oversight against the administration over the Signal group chat leak.
Trump accused him of suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (which is not a real condition) and threatened an investigation into his assignment and the whole “rigged system”
Mike Bedigan has more.
Judge clashing with Trump over deportations is assigned new lawsuit over Signal chat
Trump insists ‘horrible and completely biased’ NPR and PBS should be defunded
Also on the president’s late-night grievance list were the benign but liberal publicly-funded broadcasters, home to such terrors to democracy as Terry Gross, Ken Burns and Sesame Street, which he insists should be defunded.
Here’s Alex Woodward on Democrats mocking Republican hysteria on the subject at a particularly mad House hearing yesterday.
Democrats mock Republican hysteria over PBS and NPR in DOGE committee hearing
Trump claims to know nothing about four U.S. soldiers missing in Lithuania
The president sparked a certain amount of anger yesterday after he claimed to know nothing about four American soldiers who are missing in Lithuania, despite search operations having been underway for hours.
The president was asked Wednesday if he had been briefed about the men, who disappeared during a training exercise outside Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, and were mistakenly initially declared dead.
His response prompted astonishment on social media and among critics, with some comparing it to the president’s apparent total lack of knowledge of the recent so-called Signalgate security breach (much more on which shortly) in which a journalist was inadvertently given access to a group chat on messaging app Signal about details of a U.S. bombing attack in Yemen earlier this month.
Trump ‘not briefed’ on four missing US soldiers hours after search was announced
Watch: Trump crowns himself the ‘fertilization president’ at Women’s History Month event
Yes indeed friends, he really did say this – apologies if you happen to be eating your breakfast while reading this.
Speaking at a White House celebration of female achievement on Wednesday, the president declared: “We’re going to have tremendous goodies in the bag for women too, between the fertizilation and all the other things we are talking about, it’s going to be great.
“I am still very proud of it, I will be known as the fertilization president, that’s OK, that’s not bad.”
Top story: Trump announces 25 percent tariffs on all vehicle imports and issues new threat to EU and Canada
Good morning!
Donald Trump has announced a 25 percent tariff on all fully-assembled cars imported to the U.S., the latest escalation of his chaotic trade war that is intended to boost American manufacturing but which could hit consumers.
Here’s what he had to say about it in the Oval Office yesterday, apparently not having thought about the consequences for his “first buddy” Elon Musk.
The president was also up late on Truth Social raging about tariffs and threatening to hike them for the EU and Canada if they attempt to bypass the U.S. on imports by collaborating behind his back.
Trump announces 25 percent tariffs on all vehicle imports
Trump asks DOGE leader Elon Musk to investigate Signal blunder
Elon Musk and the team at the Department of Government Efficiency will assist the White House and National Security Council in investigating how a journalist was added to a Signal group chat with national security officials, the White House Press Secretary said Wednesday.
Ariana Baio reports.
Trump names ‘first buddy’ and DOGE head Elon Musk to investigate Signal blunder
ICE arrests Tufts University doctoral student and revokes visa
Federal immigration authorities arrested a Tufts University doctoral student from Turkey on Tuesday night, the latest in a string of arrests targeting international students for their Palestinian advocacy.
Rumeysa Ozturk, a PhD student in the graduate school of arts and sciences at the Massachusetts university, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers outside her off-campus apartment on her way to an Iftar dinner with friends, according to her attorney and activists.
Alex Woodward reports.
ICE arrests Tufts University doctoral student and revokes her visa, school says
Trump was ‘p*****’ at Mike Waltz for the text blunder — but it was more than just about the leak, report says
President Donald Trump was reportedly upset at National Security Adviser Mike Waltz for accidentally adding a journalist to a group chat between top national security officials about a military operation – but he was also allegedly upset that Waltz had the journalists’ phone number saved to begin with.
Ariana Baio reports.
Trump was angry at Mike Waltz for more than just the text leak: report
After firing chaos, Trump offers timeline on DOGE cuts
President Donald Trump has offered a timeline for when the Department of Government Efficiency’s mass firings and budget cutbacks could ease.
Trump said he will be satisfied with the agency’s work — led by Elon Musk — within the next few months during a cabinet meeting Monday.
“We’re getting down to a point we think probably over the next two or three months, we’ll be pretty much satisfied with the people that are working hard and want to be members of the administration and our country,” Trump said.
“Our country was riddled with fat, and we’re getting rid of the fat,” he added.
Katie Hawkinson reports from Washington, D.C.
Trump offers timeline on DOGE cuts after firing chaos
‘Big Balls’ gave tech support to criminal group, report says
Elon Musk’s teen protege, known online as “Big Balls,” provided tech support to a criminal gang that cyberstalked an FBI agent two years before working at the Department of Government Efficiency, a new report alleges.
Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old Northeastern University drop-out, is part of a group of young DOGE engineers who have been given access to critical computer systems as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to gut the federal government.
James Liddell reports.
