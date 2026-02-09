Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance as “an affront to the Greatness of America” in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump said on Truth Social approximately 30 minutes after the performance ended.

Trump’s rant comes as Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock, garnered roughly four million views. The event, which was streamed online, was launched in protest against the NFL’s picks.

The average Super Bowl halftime show pulls in around 127 million, while last year Kendrick Lamar set a record with 133.5 million.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is the first male solo Latin artist to perform the halftime show, as well as the first to perform their set entirely in Spanish.

Toward the end of his set, Bad Bunny was handed a ball with the words, “Together, we are America” written on it, and a message on the big screen read: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

open image in gallery ‘An affront to the Greatness of America’: Trump took to Truth Social to voice his upset over Bad Bunny’s performance ( Reuters )

But the message of unity clearly did not go down well with the president.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump raged.

“This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!” the president fumed. “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”

open image in gallery It’s not clear whether Trump watched the Turning Point USA halftime show, but from the president’s Truth Social post, it’s apparent he did not miss the Puerto Rican megastar ( AP )

It was not immediately clear whether Trump watched the Turning Point USA halftime show, but from the president’s Truth Social post, it became apparent he did not miss the Puerto Rican megastar.

Trump is hosting his own Super Bowl watch party thousands of miles away at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to the president’s public schedule.

Trump last week suggested the halftime show headliner was one of the reasons he was staying away from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

open image in gallery Toward the end of his set, a message on the big screen read: ‘The only thing more powerful than hate is love’ ( AFP/Getty )

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said of Bad Bunny and Green Day, who opened the event.

Both artists have been outspoken against the Trump administration’s anti-immigration crackdown, though Green Day avoided any controversy during their performance.

After it was first announced that the Grammy winner would headline the big game last year, the president called the pick “absolutely ridiculous” and said he had never heard of Bad Bunny.

This is a developing story, more follows