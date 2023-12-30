✕ Close Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

Nikki Haley has said she would pardon former President Donald Trump if he’s convicted of crimes if she’s elected president.

The former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador argued it would be “in the best interest of the country”.

“I would pardon Trump,” she said, responding to a question from a nine-year-old boy in New Hampshire, according to NBC News.

Meanwhile, Maine’s top elections official has removed Mr Trump from 2024 primary election ballots, marking the second state to disqualify the former president in his bid for the White House for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Shenna Bellows, the Maine Secretary of State, said in a filing on Thursday that the former president contributed to riots at the Capitol by using false claims of election fraud and then directing supporters there when Congress was set to certify the 2020 election results.

Mr Trump responded to the news in a campaign fundraising message to supporters, calling it a “tyrannical assault” on voting rights and labelling Ms Bellows a “dictator”.