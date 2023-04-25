Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump aggressively attacked President Joe Biden, calling him “the most corrupt president in American history” and making false claims about Mr Biden as he announced his bid for 2024 president.

Mr Biden officially launched his re-election campaign for president on Tuesday, 25 April calling on Americans to help him “finish the job.”

Just ahead of his announcement on Monday evening, Mr Trump released a lengthy press release where he make multiple false claims about himself and Mr Biden.

Mr Trump accused Mr Biden of leading the US “to the very brink of World War III” as well as allowing “millions of illegal aliens” who Mr Trump claimed are “coming in from mental institutions and prisons” to attribute a lack of security to the president.

Much of Mr Trump’s rhetoric was reminiscent of the same claims he made in 2016 to win the presidency.

He called the US-Mexico border under his administration “the most secure border in US history, by far,” adding that the US “Never had a border like this.”

Notoriously, “the wall” that Mr Trump promised during his presidency was never finished, nor did it stop people from crossing into the US illegally.

Mr Trump made no mention of that in his press release and claimed that those crossing the US-Mexico border were “very dangerous.”

With Mr Biden’s official campaign announcement, the US could see another showdown with the likes of 2020.

More follows