Trump spouts lies at the border while Biden urges him to help pass immigration bill: Live
Immigration is major issue for voters in 2024 presidentinal election cycle
President Biden, Trump to visit US-Mexico border
President Joe Biden and Donald Trump both visited the southern border on Thursday in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration ahead of their presidential match-up later this year.
The duelling visits by the two presumptive nominees follow what border officials have called a record number of people crossing the US-Mexico border, with Republican states sending thousands of migrants to Democratic-run cities.
Mr Trump visited migrant hotspot Eagle Pass and in a speech accused the Biden administration of failing to protect the border in a rambling speech, full of falsehoods and bizarre turns of phrase.
Mr Biden, meanwhile, addressed the wildfires elsewhere in the state before telling Republicans in Congress to grow a spine and pass the bipartisan immigration and border security bill. The president also invited Mr Trump to join him to push the legislation through.
In Washington, the race to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is underway following his announcement that he will retire. Senator John Cornyn was first to announce his intentions.
Finally, House GOP lawmakers are scrambling to try and justify the premise for their flailing Biden impeachment inquiry after yesterday’s deposition by Hunter Biden. Doubts over its prospects are growing.
A pair of towns along the US-Mexico border became stages for two presidential candidates on Thursday as President Joe Biden slammed his predecessor and opponent for getting in the way of needed immigration reform and border security legislation.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Which members of Congress aren’t seeking re-election in 2024?
If a presidential election year wasn’t enough in Washington DC, this year will also see a lot of new faces in Congress, as many members have decided to not seek re-election, with many citing frustration with the chambers’ productivity as their reason for stepping down.
Eight Senators and 42 Representatives have announced their intentions to step down from their current post in 2024, with some running for different elected positions and others leaving politics altogether. Some of those could still run for their current seats if they do not win primary elections.
The mass Congressional exodus includes several controversial seats, which could alter the control of each chamber and numerous Committee chairs.
Here is a list of every member of Congress who has announced that they won’t seek re-election in 2024:
Trump Republicans blast spending bill as federal government shutdown averted... yet again
The House has voted to pass a stopgap spending bill, averting a looming government shutdown once again – and prompting pro-Trump Republicans to level fury against House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The continuing resolution will keep the government open until 8 March. The bill came as part of a larger agreement from Mr Johnson, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the leadership on the House and Senate Appropriations Committees to vote on six of the 12 spending bills by 8 March.
The bill passed by 320 to 99 – Republicans being split on the matter and Democrats making up most of the support for the agreement. Only two Democrats voted against the legislation.
Eric Garcia reports:
Senator Cornyn becomes first Republican to announce bid to replace McConnell
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas has thrown his hat into the ring to replace departing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, becoming the first member of his party to do so.
Mr Cornyn, a close ally of the minority leader, released a statement announcing his candidacy in which he pledged to end “backroom deals” and give members adequate time to read legislation before it is voted upon.
John Bowden reports:
GOP lawmakers balk at Trump playing a role in the fight to replace McConnell
Eric Garcia report from Capitol Hill:
Senate Republicans have a clear message for former president Donald Trump about the race to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: stay out of this.
After they got over the initial shock of McConnell’s announcement on Wednesday, the race to replace him – namely among the “Three Johns,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso and Senator John Cornyn of Texas – has begun at a quick pace. Friends of The Independent’s Inside Washington newsletter Stef Kight and Stephen Neukam at Axios reported that Trump wants National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines of Montana to run for the job.
But Republicans expressed scepticism about Trump playing a role in replacing McConnell, his longtime nemesis.
Read more...
Trump pushes lie that ‘no one speaks languages’ of migrants in wild border speech
Mike Bedigan reports:
Donald Trump falsely claimed that “nobody speaks the languages” of migrants crossing the US’s southern border, in another wild and rambling campaign speech, in which he also echoed his previous remarks that were criticised as being similar to Nazipropaganda.
Both Mr Trump and President Joe Biden held duelling campaign trips to the southern border on Thursday in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration.
The former president, speaking from Eagle Pass, Texas, wildly claimed that there were “millions of people from places unknown” coming into the US that “don’t speak languages”.
Continue reading...
The ABCs of Donald Trump as he coins a new nickname
Donald Trump is well-known for a lot of things: his divisiveness, his career in real estate, The Apprentice, his lawsuits, for being the only president to be impeached twice. But perhaps nothing has infiltrated society more than Mr Trump’s unique linguistic style.
Whether he’s posting on Truth Social, speaking at a campaign rally, or testifying in court, Mr Trump never seems to be at a loss for words — and sometimes, he even makes up new ones.
From uttering gaffes to tweeting typos (like “covfefe”) to misreading words (like “Nambia”) to dismissing his opponent with a harsh nickname, his terminology quickly turns iconic.
Here, The Independent offers a dictionary guide to the Mr Trump’s most memorable phrases:
Campaign to punish Biden for his support of Israel’s war in Gaza has only just begun
Richard Hall reports:
Joe Biden may have won the Democratic Michigan primary handily yesterday, but anger over his unconditional support for Israel’s war in Gaza led to a significant protest vote that may threaten his chances of winning the state, and the presidency, later this year.
More than 100,000 Democratic presidential primary voters cast their ballots as “uncommitted” on Tuesday following a campaign by activists and lawmakers in the state to impose a political cost on Mr Biden for providing political and financial support for Israel’s war.
In some areas of Dearborn, home to the largest Arab American community in the US, around three quarters of voters chose to cast their ballots as uncommitted.
In a crucial swing state, which Mr Biden only won by 154,000 votes in 2020, those margins could prove to be decisive.
Continue reading...
Amid age questions, doctors say Biden ‘continues to be fit for duty’
President Joe Biden‘s physician says the 81-year-old chief executive “continues to be fit for duty” after he completed his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday.
In a memorandum distributed by the White House press office, Physician to the President Dr Kevin O’Connor summarised his findings by stating that Mr Biden is “a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief”.
Andrew Feinberg reports from the White House:
Fox News told to ‘retract, correct, or update its reporting’ on Biden corruption claims
Martha McHardy reports:
The White House has formally called on Fox News to walk back its coverage of bribery and corruption allegations against Joe Biden.
In a letter sent to Fox News executives, White House spokesperson Ian Sams accused the right-wing network of failing to “retract, correct, or update its reporting” on a false allegation made by FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, about a bribery scheme worth millions involving the Bidens, according to CNN.
Mr Smirnov allegedly told the FBI that Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of Kyiv-based Burisma, used his father’s name to solicit millions of dollars in bribes from the company.
The claim, which has been central to attempts by Republicans to impeach the Bidens in Congress, was later found to be false.
Continue reading...
