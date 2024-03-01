✕ Close President Biden, Trump to visit US-Mexico border

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump both visited the southern border on Thursday in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration ahead of their presidential match-up later this year.

The duelling visits by the two presumptive nominees follow what border officials have called a record number of people crossing the US-Mexico border, with Republican states sending thousands of migrants to Democratic-run cities.

Mr Trump visited migrant hotspot Eagle Pass and in a speech accused the Biden administration of failing to protect the border in a rambling speech, full of falsehoods and bizarre turns of phrase.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, addressed the wildfires elsewhere in the state before telling Republicans in Congress to grow a spine and pass the bipartisan immigration and border security bill. The president also invited Mr Trump to join him to push the legislation through.

In Washington, the race to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is underway following his announcement that he will retire. Senator John Cornyn was first to announce his intentions.

Finally, House GOP lawmakers are scrambling to try and justify the premise for their flailing Biden impeachment inquiry after yesterday’s deposition by Hunter Biden. Doubts over its prospects are growing.