Biden and Trump head to US-Mexico border for duelling campaign stops: Live

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are both visiting the southern border today in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration ahead of their presidential match-up later this year.

The duelling visits by the two presumptive nominees follow a record influx of undocumented migrants entering the country with much of it then being directed from Texas to Democrat-run cities.

Mr Trump is visiting migrant hotspot Eagle Pass and is expected to accuse the Biden administration of failing to protect the border while offering his vision for a draconian immigration policy including mass deportations.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, has accused Republicans of blocking a border deal that would address many of the issues they have long complained about at the behest of Mr Trump. He is due to meet with US Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, and local leaders.

In Washington, the race to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is underway following his announcement that he will retire. Senator John Cornyn was first to announce his intentions.

Finally, House GOP lawmakers are scrambling to try and justify the premise for their flailing Biden impeachment inquiry after yesterday’s deposition by Hunter Biden. Doubts over its prospects are growing.