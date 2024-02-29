Biden and Trump head to US-Mexico border for duelling campaign stops: Live
Immigration is major issue for voters in 2024 presidentinal election cycle
President Biden, Trump to visit US-Mexico border
President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are both visiting the southern border today in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration ahead of their presidential match-up later this year.
The duelling visits by the two presumptive nominees follow a record influx of undocumented migrants entering the country with much of it then being directed from Texas to Democrat-run cities.
Mr Trump is visiting migrant hotspot Eagle Pass and is expected to accuse the Biden administration of failing to protect the border while offering his vision for a draconian immigration policy including mass deportations.
Mr Biden, meanwhile, has accused Republicans of blocking a border deal that would address many of the issues they have long complained about at the behest of Mr Trump. He is due to meet with US Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, and local leaders.
In Washington, the race to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is underway following his announcement that he will retire. Senator John Cornyn was first to announce his intentions.
Finally, House GOP lawmakers are scrambling to try and justify the premise for their flailing Biden impeachment inquiry after yesterday’s deposition by Hunter Biden. Doubts over its prospects are growing.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC:
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas threw his hat into the ring to replace departing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, becoming the first member of his party to do so.
Mr Cornyn, a close ally of the minority leader, released a statement announcing his candidacy in which he pledged to end “backroom deals” and give members adequate time to read legislation before it is voted upon.
Republicans falling for ‘Russian propaganda’ in Biden probe, say Democrats
The Independent’s team on Capitol Hill spoke with lawmakers after Hunter Biden’s deposition:
Democratic members of the House Oversight & Accountability Committee accused Republicans of falling for Russian propaganda after Hunter Biden testified behind closed doors on Wednesday.
Their words came after President Joe Biden’s son Hunter testified behind closed doors on Wednesday and insisted that “I did not involve my father in my business” and that House Republicans “built your entire partisan house of cards on lies” when it came to opening an impeachment inquiry into the president.
Republicans have sought to tie the younger Biden to his father and say that Hunter involved his father in his business dealings. But Democrats said that the testimony from the testimony from the younger Biden showed how faulty the GOP investigation is.
“I think that the American people deserve better,” Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas told The Independent.
Federal judge shoots down GOP ‘invasion’ claims while blocking anti-migrant Texas law
Alex Woodward reports on this breaking story:
A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked a state law that would allow local law enforcement to arrest, detain and kick out migrants if they’re suspected of being the in US without legal permission, going above federal authorities to enforce what civil rights groups have condemned as one of the most “extreme anti-immigrant” laws in the country.
The court’s decision on Thursday will block the law from going into effect while litigation continues from a pair of lawsuits from the US Department of Justice and a coalition of immigrant advocates.
US District Judge David Alan Ezra said the state was likely violating the constitution and US immigration laws, but he also shot down the states’ contention – and arguments from Republican officials – that an increase in immigration from the US-Mexico border constitutes an “invasion”.
Poll: Nearly one-third of Americans support autocracy
Against a tide of antidemocratic threats and a rise in autocratic movements around the globe, representative democracy still remains largely popular, but support has slipped over the last decade, according to the results of a wide-ranging survey from Pew Research Center.
In the US, 32 per cent would support a form of governance led by a “strong leader” or the military, according to the poll.
Alex Woodward looks at the results of the survey:
Federal judge strikes down Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants at border
Hours before President Joe Biden and Donald Trump arrive in Texas for their duelling visits to the southern border with Mexico, a federal judge has struck down a Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants. Supreme Court precedent says that states may not exercise immigration enforcement except with the authority of the federal government.
The case was consolidated with a Justice Department case after a lawsuit from civil rights groups. Today’s order will temporarily block the law during litigation.
Here’s an excerpt from the order:
Several factors warrant an injunction. First, the Supremacy Clause and Supreme Court precedent affirm that states may not exercise immigration enforcement power except as authorized by the federal government. Second, SB 4 conflicts with key provisions of federal immigration law, to the detriment of the United States’ foreign relations and treaty obligations. Third, surges in immigration do not constitute an “invasion” within the meaning of the Constitution, nor is Texas engaging in war by enforcing SB 4. Finally, to allow Texas to permanently supersede federal directives on the basis of an invasion would amount to nullification of federal law and authority—a notion that is antithetical to the Constitution and has been unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War.
Florida Republicans axe ‘unborn child’ bill after outcry over Alabama IVF ruling
Florida Republicans have decided to hold off on a bill in the state’s Senate which would have allowed civil lawsuits over the wrongful death of a foetus, appearing to bow to pressure following Alabama’s controversial supreme court ruling that frozen embryos could be considered children.
The bill, titled “Civil Liability for the Wrongful Death of an Unborn Child”, was designed to allow parents to receive financial damages in some circumstances when a foetus has died.
On Monday, however, state senators decided to pause Senate Bill 476’s passage with just a few weeks left of the current legislative period.
Dan Gooding reports:
McConnell should have ‘stuck with the courage of his convictions’ over Trump impeachment, says Raskin
Eric Garcia files this report from Capitol Hill:
Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland lamented the fact that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not vote to convict former president Donald Trump in the former president’s second impeachment trial in 2021.
Mr Raskin, the lead impeachment manager for Mr Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate regarding Mr Trump’s incitement of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, spoke to The Independent upon news Mr McConnell would step aside as Republican leader in November.
“I wish Senator McConnell had shown the courage of his convictions and his real sentiments,” Mr Raskin said.
Alabama lawmaker scramble to put forward bill to protect IVF medical providers
Alabama lawmakers introduced two bills on Tuesday that would shield medical providers that offer in vitro fertilisation services from civil and criminal liability.
The state Senate and House put forward the proposed bills nearly two weeks after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are legally protected children, forcing hospitals and clinics to halt treatments.
Senate Bill 159, introduced by Republican state senator Tim Melson, would provide “civil and criminal immunity provided for in vitro fertilization goods and services in certain circumstances”, according to the document’s text.
Later on Tuesday, Republican representative introduced House Bill 237 that would provide the same legal protections for IVF goods and services “except acts of omission that are intentional and not arising from or related to IVF services”.
Neither bill addressed the Supreme Court’s ruling that defined frozen embryos as children.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Rep Mace says she snubbed ‘smooth talker’ Hunter Biden’s olive branch
South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace has claimed that she dodged “smooth talker” Hunter Biden’s efforts to extend an olive branch – when he rose above her public insults and offered to shake her hand.
Hunter Biden gave testimony behind closed doors on Wednesday as part of a Republican impeachment probe into his father President Joe Biden. House Republicans have been trying – and so far failing – to find evidence of corruption, including that the president was involved in his son’s business dealings.
Amelia Neath reports:
Watch: Sec Austin quizzed by lawmakers over failure to disclose illness
Republican Rep Jim Banks of Indiana asked Sec Def Lloyd Austin about the failure to inform the White House of his illness and hospitalisation: “Either the president is that aloof or you are irrelevant. Which one is it?”
Sec Austin replied: “It's neither. The president is not aloof and I participate in all of the critical decision-making.”
Reminder, you can watch proceedings live here:
