Donald Trump has lashed out at Hollywood star George Clooney after the Democratic mega-donor added his voice to the ongoing calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the White House.

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” the presumptive Republican presidential nominee fumed on Truth Social.

“He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?... Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”

The star, a life-long Democrat, penned an an op-ed in The New York Times on Wednesday arguing that the party needs a new nominee, just a month after co-hosting a $28m fundraiser for the president.

Biden is set to give a major solo press conference on Thursday as part of the Nato summit in Washington DC marking the alliance’s 75th anniversary.

Campaign officials will also brief Senate Democrats in the afternoon to try to reassure them about the commander-in-chief’s ability to serve a second term, after influential ex-House speaker Nancy Pelosi made non-commital remarks about his future.