Presidential debate recap: Biden rejects calls to drop out and commits to next debate after shaky night against Trump
Joe Biden and Donald Trump appeared on stage at CNN debate moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash
Democrats watched in dismay on Thursday night as Joe Biden struggled in the first television debate of the 2024 presidential election against Donald Trump.
In post-debate analysis, CNN pundits discussed the possibility of his stepping down as the party’s candidate.
But the network reported on Friday that Biden doesn’t plan on dropping out and that he’s still going to take part in the second debate with Trump in September.
The president, hoarse and raspy, appeared low in energy during the CNN debate in Atlanta, Georgia, with the White House later saying he had a cold.
Looking his age and generally out-of-sorts, Biden mispoke at one stage and declared “we finally beat Medicare”, to which his Republican opponent responded, “I really don’t know what he said”.
The president did later rally to rebuke Trump over his sordid personal history and alleged “suckers and losers” remark regarding the military.
The businessman, meanwhile repeated lies and falsehoods throughout, often failing to answer questions and having to be pressed three times on whether he would accept the election results.
Joe Scarborough: ‘The worst debate performance in modern political history
The co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, himself a former congressman, did not mince words on his show this morning, denouncing Biden’s debate performance and turning his ire on California governor Gavin Newsom for standing up for the president immediately after last night’s debacle.
Newsome said in the immediate aftermath: “I will never turn my back on President Biden. I don’t know a Democrat in my party that would do so. And especially after tonight. We have his back. We run not the 90-yard dash. We’re all in, we’re going to double down in the next few months. We’re gonna win this election.”
But Scarborough was having none of it, addressing Newsom directly as he said: “You are hurting America by closing your eyes, putting your head down and saying we’re going to plough ahead with what we all saw last night…
“It was the worst debate performance in modern political history.”
Guests Eugene Robinson and John Heilemann were equally unsparing – all of which comes as a doubly cruel blow for Biden as Morning Joe is apparently his favourite show!
Biden says Border Patrol endorsed him. They say different
The president claimed that the US Border Patrol endorsed him during Thursday’s presidential debate — but its union immediately shot back and denied it.
John Bowden has more.
Biden rejects calls to drop out and commits to second debate in September
The president is refusing to go quietly after last night’s disaster as speculation about panicking Democrats racing to replace him continues to run rife.
As it stands, he’s still down to appear at a second debate with Trump on ABC scheduled for Tuesday 10 September.
Biden calls Trump a ‘whiner’
I can think of a lot worse things to call him.
Here’s Alex Woodward on Biden failing to take his opportunities to hold his rival to account.
Trump says he won’t block abortion pill
“I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it,” Trump said last night of the US Supreme Court’s decision to throw out a challenge to the federal government’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.
John Bowden has more.
Trump says US was ‘respected all over the world’ on Jan 6
Biden confronted Trump for the first time in person about his role on January 6 2021, asking him to denounce the far-right Proud Boys gang once again as well as the other rioters who attacked the US Capitol in part of a Trump-encouraged bid to stop the certification of the 2020 election results in Congress.
Alex Woodward reports on the Republican’s response.
Biden lays into Trump over sexual abuse and porn star affair claims
Let’s take a closer look at some of the key exchanges.
Katie Hawkinson has this on Biden’s attack on Trump over Stormy Daniels and having “the morals of an alley cat”.
US allies fear a new Trump presidency may be one step closer after Biden ‘implodes’
A little global reaction for you now from observers in the UK, Japan and Australia, all of whom are keen to know how this all might play out in November and whether a “Trump 2.0” is on the cards.
Voices: ‘Was Trump vs Biden really the best America can do?’
President Biden managed to stay upright for 90 minutes and didn’t fall asleep – but that’s about as good as it got, writes Jon Sopel.
Jon Stewart unleashes withering takedown of Trump and Biden after car crash debate: ‘This cannot be real life’
The Daily Show host tore into both candidates after the first presidential debate.
Stewart presented a live election special titled Indecision 2024: The First Presidential Debate: America Watches Through Its Fingers on Comedy Central.
“We just watched what you watched,” he said in disbelief at the start of the show.
“Let me just say after watching tonight’s debate, both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs,” Stewart joked.
Tom Murray reports.
