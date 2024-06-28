✕ Close Biden freezes mid-answer during presidential election debate

Democrats watched in dismay on Thursday night as Joe Biden struggled in the first television debate of the 2024 presidential election against Donald Trump.

In post-debate analysis, CNN pundits discussed the possibility of his stepping down as the party’s candidate.

But the network reported on Friday that Biden doesn’t plan on dropping out and that he’s still going to take part in the second debate with Trump in September.

The president, hoarse and raspy, appeared low in energy during the CNN debate in Atlanta, Georgia, with the White House later saying he had a cold.

Looking his age and generally out-of-sorts, Biden mispoke at one stage and declared “we finally beat Medicare”, to which his Republican opponent responded, “I really don’t know what he said”.

The president did later rally to rebuke Trump over his sordid personal history and alleged “suckers and losers” remark regarding the military.

The businessman, meanwhile repeated lies and falsehoods throughout, often failing to answer questions and having to be pressed three times on whether he would accept the election results.